Advertisement Content
3 Amigos is bringing the fiesta to Christmas parties for 100+ guests in Montreal
Special group menus and eight locations make holiday planning easier.
Planning a Christmas party for a huge group can be overwhelming, especially if the guest list keeps growing.
For anyone hoping to skip the hosting headache this holiday season, 3 Amigos is bringing its lively fiesta atmosphere to Christmas parties across Montreal, with special group menus and room for celebrations of more than 100 guests.
Office holiday parties, big family dinners and festive nights out with friends get a major upgrade when you trade the usual holiday routine for bold Mexican eats, celebratory drinks and an upbeat party vibe.
With eight locations scattered across Greater Montreal, picking a convenient spot for the group is pretty easy:
- Sainte-Catherine
- Saint-Denis
- Laval
- Old Port
- Terrebonne
- West Island
- Boucherville
- Brossard
Special group menus help take the stress of meal planning right off the organizer's plate, leaving everyone free to dig in, catch up and celebrate together.
For companies organizing an end-of-year gathering, having room for 100 or more people means even a lengthy guest list doesn't have to complicate the plans.
The festivities don't stop after Christmas, either. 3 Amigos is also gearing up for a New Year's Eve bash, giving Montrealers another excuse to raise a glass before 2027 rolls around.
If you're ready to lock in a date, head over to 3 Amigos' reservation page to pick a location and book your party in advance. After all, the holidays are way more fun when someone else handles the hosting.
The latest in Eat & Drink
4 charming restaurants in Old Montreal that are perfect for an intimate holiday feast
From live music to Japanese cuisine, there's something for every kind of gathering.
A Montreal bar is transforming into a glowing winter igloo with its own ice lounge
So cool! (pun intended) 🧊🍸
My ultimate list of the 7 best brunch restaurants in Montreal, according to a local foodie
I take my weekends sunny-side up. 🍳
Canada's best new restaurants were ranked and one is a BBQ spot hidden in a Montreal market
You've never had BBQ like this.
Canadians voted on the best donut at Tim Hortons and there was a clear winner
It's not the Honey Cruller!
More than a Mediterranean escape: the people and flavours behind Montreal's Kif Kif
In a city with no shortage of restaurants, Kif Kif is carving out its own identity, one rooted in family heritage, generous hospitality and a fresh take on Middle Eastern cooking.
Montreal has a magical Christmas tavern with festive drinks and sparkling decor
It's sure to get you in the holiday spirit. 🎄
13 Montreal restaurants made Canada's top 100 list for 2026, including this viral pasta spot
Good luck getting a reservation.
I compared croissants from Metro, Walmart and IGA — The winner (and loser) is so obvious
It turns out pricier isn't always better! 🥐
This Montreal bar transformed into a Christmas wonderland and it's open daily until January
It's never too early to get into the holiday spirit.
8 cheap Italian restaurants in Montreal where you can dine for under $30
Consider your dinner plans sorted. 🍝
I've lived in Montreal for years — These are the 8 restaurants I'd actually take visitors to
My local favourites, no tourist traps! 🍽️
7 cheap eats in Montreal I always go back to as a local — all under $10
Cheap bites, big flavour and no meal over $10 🍴
8 Montreal restaurants with portions that are actually worth the price, according to locals
Bring your Tupperware. 🍝
3 Amigos 'Pink Menu' is a delicious way to help fight breast cancer this October
$1 from each Pink Menu item sold will be donated during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.💖