Planning a Christmas party for a huge group can be overwhelming, especially if the guest list keeps growing.

For anyone hoping to skip the hosting headache this holiday season, 3 Amigos is bringing its lively fiesta atmosphere to Christmas parties across Montreal, with special group menus and room for celebrations of more than 100 guests.

Office holiday parties, big family dinners and festive nights out with friends get a major upgrade when you trade the usual holiday routine for bold Mexican eats, celebratory drinks and an upbeat party vibe.

With eight locations scattered across Greater Montreal, picking a convenient spot for the group is pretty easy:

Sainte-Catherine

Saint-Denis

Laval

Old Port

Terrebonne

West Island

Boucherville

Brossard

A 3 Amigos gift card, ready to give for the holidays. Courtesy of 3 Amigos

Special group menus help take the stress of meal planning right off the organizer's plate, leaving everyone free to dig in, catch up and celebrate together.

For companies organizing an end-of-year gathering, having room for 100 or more people means even a lengthy guest list doesn't have to complicate the plans.

Shrimp tacos with a festive touch at 3 Amigos. Courtesy of 3 Amigos

The festivities don't stop after Christmas, either. 3 Amigos is also gearing up for a New Year's Eve bash, giving Montrealers another excuse to raise a glass before 2027 rolls around.

If you're ready to lock in a date, head over to 3 Amigos' reservation page to pick a location and book your party in advance. After all, the holidays are way more fun when someone else handles the hosting.