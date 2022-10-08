7 Magical Pumpkin Patches Near Montreal That Should Totally Be On Your Fall Bucket List
Special mention for an award-winning Jack-O'-Lantern festival in Ontario 🎃
As the fall season sets in, now is the ideal time to experience the stunning fall foliage and participate in some pumpkin-picking festivities that will really get you into the spooky season mood.
There are loads of charming patches in and around the Montreal area where you can truly enjoy the autumn skies and pumpkin pies with that someone special or with your crew.
Here are seven pumpkin-picking spots that are totally worth adding to your fall bucket list.
Les Citrouillards
Cost: $5 per car
When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from September 23 to October 30. Open on Thanksgiving.
Where: Les Citrouillards, 298, ch. du Chicot, Saint-Eustache, QC
Why You Should Go: Not only a pumpkin paradise, this vegetable farm sells a diversity of healthy products to cook some nice comfort food at home this fall.
Ferme Cormier
Cost: General admission is $5. Pumpkin's price varies depending on the size and variety.
When: Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Open on Thanksgiving.
Where: Ferme Cormier, 160, rang L'Achigan, L'Assomption, QC
Why You Should Go: When you are done picking your favourite spooky squashes, you can hop on a tractor for a farm tour, or picnic with your loved ones on-site.
La Magie De La Pomme
Cost: Varies
When: September 3 to October 30 every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 925, ch. Fresnière, Saint-Eustache, QC
Why You Should Go: Well-known for having beautiful apple trees, you can also pick your squashes and stop by the delicious tasting bar at this popular location. You'll find wines, ciders and microbrewery beers on the menu.
Ferme Marineau
Cost: General admission is $5.95 + tax for people over 3 years. Pumpkins cost between $1.50 and $13.75 depending on the size and variety.
When: Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Ferme Marineau, 4356, boul. Dagenais Ouest, Laval, QC
Why You Should Go: In addition to picking pumpkins, this Laval farm also has a wide range of activities you can do to celebrate the fall season. You'll be able to take selfies in the photo booths, play giant games and eat artisanal ice cream.
Citrouilleville
Cost: $15
When From September 10 until October 31, from 9.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Where: Ferme Benoît Vernier, 560, av. 69, Saint-Zotique, QC
Why You Should Go: At this farm located only 30 minutes from Montreal, you can walk among the pumpkins and squashes, visit tiny houses made of these funny-looking vegetables, and venture through the corn maze.
La Fille Du Roy
Cost: It varies according to what you purchase.
When: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open on Thanksgiving.
Where: 1920, rang Saint-Simon, Sainte-Madeleine, QC
Why You Should Go: This location has a free-to-enter labyrinth where you can get lost with your other half. On weekends, you can try their wood-fired pizza.
Ferme Quinn
Cost: It varies according to what you purchase.
When: Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open on Thanksgiving.
Where: 2495, boul. Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, QC
Why You Should Go: Here's another typical fall spot where you can step up your Instagram game this month.
Special Mention: Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village
Cost: $20; Free for children under five years old
When: September 30 to October 30, 2022
Where: Upper Canada Village, 13740 County Road 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Should Go: This is not your typical pumpkin patch experience, but this award-winning Jack-O'-Lantern festival is certainly something to consider. You can head to Upper Canada Village in Ontario to see a magical display of over 7,000 handcrafted pumpkins all lit at night.
