Air Transat Has Cheap Flights From Canada To Europe & Mexico For Under $800 Roundtrip
The promotion will run through mid-December.
As the holiday season approaches, many travellers brace for the inevitable surge in flight prices. However, amid skyrocketing costs, there's a silver lining for those with wanderlust. If you're looking to jet off without breaking the bank, Air Transat has just dropped some enticing deals that might be right up your alley.
Transat and Air Transat have unveiled their fall flight promotions. Tailored for Canadian travellers, the offers come as a breath of fresh air, especially for those who had resigned to the idea of shelling out big bucks for their holiday travels. During November and December, Transat is making it more affordable than ever to touch down in stunning locales of Europe and the sun-kissed beaches of Mexico.
Montrealers are in for a treat with a slew of budget-friendly flight options. Here's what's on offer:
- Cancun is available for a $500 roundtrip.
- Paris tickets start at $609 roundtrip.
- Lisbon is on offer from $560 roundtrip.
- London is priced at $700 roundtrip.
- Málaga deals begin at $800 roundtrip.
The clock is ticking, though. The promotional prices are available for new individual bookings made by November 13, 2023. Those looking to capitalize on deals should mark their calendars for departures between November 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023. But remember, terms and conditions apply, so it's essential to read the fine print.
Apart from the aforementioned destinations, Air Transat has sprinkled some additional deals for the discerning traveller:
- You can snag flights from Montreal to San Juan at an all-inclusive price of $417, valid from March 17 to March 24.
- Deals from Montreal to Havana are priced at $480, and available from January 8 to 16.
- Costa Rica is accessible for a $500 round trip, from November 22 to December 2.
- And for those who just can't get enough of Cancun, there are multiple travel windows available at $500 for round trips: November 23 to December 7, December 7 to December 14, and November 17 to November 29.
Grab these deals while they last and may your holiday travel dreams come true!