The average Quebec salary is under $70K a year — Here's how every other province stacks up
We're way behind some other provinces.
Everyone has a number in their head for what counts as a good salary, and it tends to change depending on which part of the country you find yourself in.
So where does the typical Quebec paycheque land? Here's what the latest numbers from Statistics Canada show for workers in Quebec and every other province.
How much does the average Quebecer make?
According to Statistics Canada's latest Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours report, released October 29 and covering August 2026, the average weekly salary in Quebec was $1,293.22. Annualized over 52 weeks, that works out to about $67,247 a year (up 1.7% from the same month last year).
Across the country, the average came in at $1,354.55 a week, or roughly $70,437 a year, up 3.7%. That means Quebecers earned about $61 less per week than the national average, or around $3,189 less over a full year.
Keep in mind that Statistics Canada's earnings figures include overtime, are seasonally adjusted and are based on gross pay before deductions, so they're not the same as what lands in your bank account.
How does Quebec compare to every other province?
Here's how average weekly earnings broke down across Canada in August 2026, from highest to lowest:
- Nunavut: $1,889.22/week | +3.7% | $98,239/year
- Northwest Territories: $1,778.73/week | +1.1% | $92,494/year
- Yukon: $1,538.93/week | +2.8% | $80,024/year
- Alberta: $1,404.59/week | +3.5% | $73,039/year
- Ontario: $1,395.60/week | +3.9% | $72,571/year
- British Columbia: $1,369.91/week | +5.2% | $71,235/year
- Canada: $1,354.55/week | +3.7% | $70,437/year
- Newfoundland and Labrador: $1,320.79/week | +2.3% | $68,681/year
- Saskatchewan: $1,308.55/week | +2.9% | $68,045/year
- Quebec: $1,293.22/week | +1.7% | $67,247/year
- New Brunswick: $1,267.77/week | +6.0% | $65,924/year
- Manitoba: $1,244.01/week | +5.1% | $64,689/year
- Nova Scotia: $1,220.93/week | +3.6% | $63,488/year
- Prince Edward Island: $1,178.58/week | +2.7% | $61,286/year
That puts Quebec sixth out of ten provinces, or ninth out of 13 if you count the territories. Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia are the only provinces where the average works out to more than $70,000 a year. The territories sit at the top, as they usually do, thanks to smaller job markets and unique working conditions.
Other provinces are catching up
Pay is still rising in Quebec, just more slowly than almost everywhere else. The 1.7% yearly increase is the second-smallest in the country, ahead of only the Northwest Territories at 1.1%. Back in June, Quebec's growth was 2.7%, and by July it had slipped to 1.9%.
Meanwhile, New Brunswick's average earnings jumped 6.0% and Manitoba's rose 5.1%. Both provinces still pay less than Quebec on average, but the gaps are shrinking. New Brunswick is now about $25 a week behind, while Manitoba trails by about $49.
British Columbia (+5.2%) and Ontario (+3.9%) also grew faster than Quebec, which means they're pulling further ahead.
What does this mean for your paycheque?
A 1.7% bump looks small next to inflation, which rose 3.1% across Canada in October, according to Statistics Canada. Quebec's own inflation rate can differ from the national one, but it's a reminder that a rising average doesn't mean everyone got a raise. The number reflects which industries are hiring and how many hours people are working, and it gets pulled up by high earners.
Living in Quebec tends to cost less than in many other parts of the country. We did the math on Montreal versus Toronto and Vancouver, Calgary and Quebec City, if you want to see how far a paycheque stretches in each. You can also find more in our cost of living coverage.
Looking ahead, we also found that raises in Quebec are expected to be the lowest in Canada next year, unless you work in certain jobs. And if you're hoping to earn more, you may want to read our piece on Canada's 20 highest-paying jobs for 2026, some of which don't require a degree.
You can read the full report on Statistics Canada's website.
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