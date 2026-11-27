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Picking a baby name is no small task. Some parents the classic route, while others want something no one else has. And plenty end up somewhere in between.

Now we have a better idea of what parents across the country are choosing these days. BabyCenter Canada has released its list of the most popular baby names of 2026, based on data from Canadian parents who registered their babies on its site.

And this year, there's a shake-up at the top.

Olivia takes back the crown

After losing the top spot to Amelia last year, Olivia is back at No. 1 for girls.

Amelia, meanwhile, slid three spots to No. 4. Eliana made the biggest jump at the top of the list, climbing 13 spots from No. 15 all the way to No. 2.

On the boys' side, not much has changed at the very top. Noah held on to No. 1 for another year, while Liam moved up to No. 2 and Oliver slipped to No. 3.

Top 20 girl names in Canada for 2026:

Olivia Eliana Charlotte Amelia Emma Sophia Ella Isla Mia Eleanor Ellie Lily Hazel Sofia Layla Aria Ayla Elizabeth Ivy Nora

Top 20 boy names in Canada for 2026:

Noah Liam Oliver Leo Elijah Ethan Hudson Jack Luca Theo Theodore Levi Lucas Thomas Benjamin Mateo Nathan Henry James Myles

The biggest risers

Vintage names are having a moment this year.

Eleanor leaped 48 spots to crack the girls' top 10, while Ella climbed 25 spots to No. 7 and Elizabeth rose 33 spots to No. 18. Layla made one of the biggest jumps of all, soaring 58 spots from No. 73 to No. 15.

Further down the list, Autumn surged a whopping 95 spots to land at No. 37.

For boys, Hudson made the biggest move in the top 10, jumping 20 spots to No. 7. Ethan climbed 15 spots to No. 6, and Luca broke into the top 10 at No. 9.

Mateo was the biggest riser on the boys' list, rocketing 89 spots to No. 16. Myles and Arlo also made big moves, climbing to No. 20 and No. 41.

The names that got less popular

To make room for the newcomers, a few longtime favourites took a tumble.

Violet saw one of the steepest drops, falling 30 spots from last year's top five to No. 35. Lily fell eight spots to No. 12, and Ellie slipped to No. 11.

On the boys' side, Levi dropped from No. 4 to No. 12, while Theo and Theodore both slipped a bit, to No. 10 and No. 11.

A few fun finds

Some names didn't budge at all. Thomas and Benjamin held steady at No. 14 and No. 15 for boys, exactly where they were last year.

And if you look closely, you'll spot "Bean" on both lists, at No. 33 for girls and No. 42 for boys. It's likely a placeholder nickname some parents use on BabyCenter before settling on a name, but it's a cute one.

Official numbers tell a slightly different story

Keep in mind that BabyCenter's list reflects parents who use its site, not every baby born in Canada.

For the official count, Statistics Canada publishes its own ranking based on birth records. Its most recent list, for babies born in 2025, had Charlotte at No. 1 for girls, ending Olivia's nine-year run at the top.

You can see BabyCenter's full top 100 lists for girls and boys on its website.





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