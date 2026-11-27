Canada's most popular baby names for 2026 were revealed and Amelia has been dethroned
Is your name on the list? 👶
Picking a baby name is no small task. Some parents the classic route, while others want something no one else has. And plenty end up somewhere in between.
Now we have a better idea of what parents across the country are choosing these days. BabyCenter Canada has released its list of the most popular baby names of 2026, based on data from Canadian parents who registered their babies on its site.
And this year, there's a shake-up at the top.
Olivia takes back the crown
After losing the top spot to Amelia last year, Olivia is back at No. 1 for girls.
Amelia, meanwhile, slid three spots to No. 4. Eliana made the biggest jump at the top of the list, climbing 13 spots from No. 15 all the way to No. 2.
On the boys' side, not much has changed at the very top. Noah held on to No. 1 for another year, while Liam moved up to No. 2 and Oliver slipped to No. 3.
Top 20 girl names in Canada for 2026:
- Olivia
- Eliana
- Charlotte
- Amelia
- Emma
- Sophia
- Ella
- Isla
- Mia
- Eleanor
- Ellie
- Lily
- Hazel
- Sofia
- Layla
- Aria
- Ayla
- Elizabeth
- Ivy
- Nora
Top 20 boy names in Canada for 2026:
- Noah
- Liam
- Oliver
- Leo
- Elijah
- Ethan
- Hudson
- Jack
- Luca
- Theo
- Theodore
- Levi
- Lucas
- Thomas
- Benjamin
- Mateo
- Nathan
- Henry
- James
- Myles
The biggest risers
Vintage names are having a moment this year.
Eleanor leaped 48 spots to crack the girls' top 10, while Ella climbed 25 spots to No. 7 and Elizabeth rose 33 spots to No. 18. Layla made one of the biggest jumps of all, soaring 58 spots from No. 73 to No. 15.
Further down the list, Autumn surged a whopping 95 spots to land at No. 37.
For boys, Hudson made the biggest move in the top 10, jumping 20 spots to No. 7. Ethan climbed 15 spots to No. 6, and Luca broke into the top 10 at No. 9.
Mateo was the biggest riser on the boys' list, rocketing 89 spots to No. 16. Myles and Arlo also made big moves, climbing to No. 20 and No. 41.
The names that got less popular
To make room for the newcomers, a few longtime favourites took a tumble.
Violet saw one of the steepest drops, falling 30 spots from last year's top five to No. 35. Lily fell eight spots to No. 12, and Ellie slipped to No. 11.
On the boys' side, Levi dropped from No. 4 to No. 12, while Theo and Theodore both slipped a bit, to No. 10 and No. 11.
A few fun finds
Some names didn't budge at all. Thomas and Benjamin held steady at No. 14 and No. 15 for boys, exactly where they were last year.
And if you look closely, you'll spot "Bean" on both lists, at No. 33 for girls and No. 42 for boys. It's likely a placeholder nickname some parents use on BabyCenter before settling on a name, but it's a cute one.
Official numbers tell a slightly different story
Keep in mind that BabyCenter's list reflects parents who use its site, not every baby born in Canada.
For the official count, Statistics Canada publishes its own ranking based on birth records. Its most recent list, for babies born in 2025, had Charlotte at No. 1 for girls, ending Olivia's nine-year run at the top.
You can see BabyCenter's full top 100 lists for girls and boys on its website.
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.
Suggested by our algorithm
Similar stories
The latest in News
Supreme Court ruling on Quebec's secularism law expected Friday morning
Supreme Court ruling on Bill 21 coming shortly
Another Montreal police officer suspended for alleged misconduct
Another Montreal police officer suspended
Quebec premier says parliamentary session will go ahead without oath to the King
Quebec premier still refusing oath to King
Quebec police announce arrests in decades-old criminal investigations
Two Quebec police cold cases resolved
Quebec's 'most trusted' grocery stores have been revealed and one chain won 5 categories
Well-deserved or overrated?
Supreme Court of Canada will rule on Quebec secularism law Friday
Supreme Court to rule on Quebec secularism law
Watch your step, Montreal: Freezing rain could make Friday a slippery mess
A special weather statement has been issued.
Quebec premier asks opposition to sign letter in fight over oath to King
Quebec premier courts rivals on oath to the King
Prosecutor says use of force was justified when Montreal police shot two civilians
Use of force was justified in shootout: prosecutor
Montreal police have arrested a third officer over alleged misconduct and racism
Montreal police arrest third officer
Quebec's winter forecast is out and it may be milder than normal (with a few surprises)
There might not be too much shovelling in your future.
Quebec opposition leaders urge premier not to delay session over oath to the King
Quebec opposition urges premier to begin session
Montreal mayor announces 10 per cent tax hikes to address infrastructure ‘backlog’
Montreal mayor announces 10 per cent tax hikes
This Cadbury chocolate is being recalled across Canada due to a dangerous allergy risk
One reaction has already been reported. 🍫