My ultimate list of the 7 best brunch restaurants in Montreal, according to a local foodie
I take my weekends sunny-side up. 🍳
Finding the best brunch restaurants in Montreal is a delicious problem to have. Between eggs Benedict, towering pancakes and generous spreads worth cancelling your afternoon plans for, this city gives you plenty of reasons to turn your first meal into an event.
My love for brunch started with my dislike for breakfast. More specifically, my dislike of being woken up early. If an alarm is involved, I need a few hours to forgive the world before I'm ready to accept food from it. By the time diplomatic relations resume, breakfast service is usually over.
That's where brunch comes in to save the day. Brunch is a freestyle meal, and I respect that. Sausage and waffles? Absolutely. A juicy smash-burger? Equally valid. Something sweet, something fried and a cocktail before you've answered a single email? Suddenly, you're someone who knows how to enjoy life.
It also makes me feel wildly more glamorous than I am. Put me at a pretty table with a fancy coffee and no immediate responsibilities, and I'm a minor character in Bridgerton, meeting someone to discuss a scandal that is absolutely none of my business.
But the biggest reason for my devotion is Montreal itself. This city takes brunch seriously. Rue Notre-Dame Ouest alone can turn choosing a restaurant into a committee meeting, which is unfortunate because I'm usually the committee's hungriest and least cooperative member.
So I've narrowed it down. From familiar breakfast comforts to French-inspired indulgence and Levantine favourites, these are my seven best brunch spots in Montreal — in no particular order — and what makes each one worth getting out of bed for.
Yolks
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 44, boul. Brunswick #101, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC
Why You Need To Go: Fresh from B.C., Yolks opened its first Quebec location in Dollard-des-Ormeaux in January 2026. The staff were welcoming enough to distract me from my hunger — until a gorgeous plate passed by and landed at someone else's table.
The panko-crusted French toast was fluffy inside, with a crisp exterior that deserved its own round of applause. The fried chicken and waffles Benedict gave me nostalgia for a childhood breakfast nobody ever made me. I'll be bringing that up with my family. Add a smash-burger to the equation, and choosing between breakfast and lunch becomes pointless. Order both and bring someone willing to share.
They also make their own hollandaise, which proves that sauce has ambitions. I got a chance to chat with the head chef, and his favourites included the Cinnamon Roll Pancakes and a breakfast of soft scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado and truffle-lemon potatoes. Consider that your insider ordering advice. Mine? Leave room for a mimosa.
September
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Surf-inspired comfort food
Address: 2471, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Every time I pass September, there's a queue outside testing my faith in brunch. I'm fundamentally opposed to standing around hungry, but eventually, curiosity defeated my principles.
Fine. I get it.
The pancakes make me feel like someone tucked me into bed and cancelled my responsibilities. The halloumi toast makes a convincing case for cheese as a main course. And the matcha latte had me reconsidering my position on the entire Pilates-and-matcha movement. One more sip and I might buy grip socks.
I could keep going about the grilled cheese with tomato soup or the fried chicken sandwich, but I'll stop before this section becomes longer than the queue itself. You've got enough waiting to do.
Chez Téta
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Lebanese
Address: 2745, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: My first visit to Chez Téta was an intervention. I was homesick; everyone was tired of hearing about it and someone decided to shut me up with a man'ouche. Annoyingly, it worked.
My formula is simple: man'ouche and labneh. The dough is thin and crispy, exactly how I like it. Cheese, zaatar or a half-and-half are my classic picks. For more variety, try lahem bi ajin with ground lamb, kafta with cheese, aioli and tomatoes or kecek with dried yogurt.
Whatever you choose, order the labneh. That creamy strained yogurt belongs on the table. Breakfast, brunch, dinner — growing up Lebanese, I understood its presence to be a constitutional requirement.
Le Passé Composé
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 701, rue William, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This is not your milk-and-cereal spot. Le Passé Composé serves the kind of brunch that makes me sit up straighter, as though good posture might convince everyone I'm this classy all week.
My favourite is the smoked salmon waffle, topped with a poached duck egg, hollandaise, garlic-butter spinach and red onions beautifully marinated in habanero. Even the egg has upgraded its credentials.
The Mountain Burger also means business: beef, crispy rosti, bacon, raclette, caramelized onions and bone marrow. Calling this a sandwich feels like calling Versailles a starter home.
I'd come here willing to stray from my usual order. The monthly special currently features roasted sirloin with a poached duck egg, potato rosti and a raspberry vinegar reduction. I was going to finish writing this, but apparently I have somewhere to be.
Arthurs Nosh Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Traditional Jewish deli
Address: 4621, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Cottage cheese has excellent PR at Arthurs. The syrniki — thick, fluffy cottage cheese pancakes served with maple syrup and Maldon salt — are a signature order. Apparently, cottage cheese was only ever a pancake away from being interesting.
This Saint-Henri spot puts Jewish comfort food front and centre. Another longtime favourite is the latke smorgasbord: a potato pancake alongside scrambled eggs, salmon gravlax, cucumber salad and challah, with sour cream and applesauce. A plate with that many components is practically hosting its own brunch. The fried-chicken McArthur sandwich also deserves attention.
The room can get lively, so save the confidential life update for another venue. Some things shouldn't come with a side of witnesses.
Le Professeur
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Lebanese/Syrian
Address: 9731, boul. de l'Acadie, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Dare I say, Le Professeur serves the ultimate Levantine brunch in Montreal. I'd recommend half the menu, but let's pretend we have some restraint.
Start with the fatteh, available in Lebanese and Syrian styles. My pick is the Lebanese version with beef awarma. Add a couple of man'ouches in different flavours for the table. "For the table" is a useful phrase when you'd rather not take personal responsibility for how much you're ordering.
Then there's the star of the show. Classic foul, msabaha and hummus topped with beef shawarma. This is where restraint quietly leaves the building.
I could keep going, but I'd like you to feel hungry again sometime this year. When it comes to this lane of brunch, Le Professeur earns its title.
Barley
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern-inspired
Address: 2613, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Thought I'd leave this one out, didn't you? Never. My love for Barley grows with every visit. It's the kind of place where I trust the kitchen enough to surprise me, which is a fairly serious relationship milestone.
The Middle Eastern influences actually bring something to the plate: maple-harissa with the chicken and waffles, white-chocolate labneh on the matcha pancakes and zhoug and tomatillo giving avocado toast a reason to remain relevant.
The full mezze is another favourite. There's also crème brûlée French toast with strawberries, orange blossom and ashta, should your sweet tooth require further encouragement.
It's always lively, and being on Notre-Dame on a weekend reminds me I'm young and allowed to have plans that don't involve groceries.
Narrowing down the best brunch restaurants in Montreal to seven is always going to leave a few favourites fighting for custody of my weekends. But if you're looking for your next Montreal brunch spot, these are seven very good reasons to clear your morning — and possibly your afternoon.
As for me, I've already made weekend brunch plans. Writing this on an empty stomach was deeply unprofessional.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.