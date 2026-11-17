Canada's best employers for 2027 were named and 11 of the companies are in Montreal
One company's benefit plan covers up to $10K of therapy a year.
Plenty of people start thinking about a new job around the end of the year, whether it's for a better salary, more vacation or just a change of scenery. A new list could help narrow down where to look.
The 2027 edition of Canada's Top 100 Employers was released on Tuesday, November 17, and 15 of the companies on it have their head office, or their Canadian head office, in Quebec. That's up from 13 last year.
Most of them are right here in Montreal.
Now in its 27th year, the list is put together by Mediacorp Canada and published with The Globe and Mail. It isn't a ranking, so no company is No. 1. Instead, it recognizes employers that stand out for their workplace policies and HR programs.
To qualify, organizations need to have their head office or main place of business in Canada. They're then judged on eight criteria: the physical workplace, the work and social atmosphere, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement.
The list includes homegrown Quebec companies alongside the Canadian branches of global brands. Most were also on last year's list, including Desjardins, Danone Canada, L'Oréal Canada, Rio Tinto, UAP and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC).
The Quebec companies on Canada's Top 100 Employers list for 2027:
- Audiokinetic (Montreal)
- Business Development Bank of Canada (Montreal)
- Keurig Dr Pepper Canada (Montreal)
- Lightspeed Commerce (Montreal)
- L’Oréal Canada (Montreal)
- Plusgrade (Montreal)
- Rio Tinto (Canadian head office in Montreal)
- UAP (Montreal)
- Université de Montréal (Montreal)
- Vidéotron (Montreal)
- WSP Canada (Montreal)
- Michelin North America (Canada) (Laval)
- Danone Canada (Boucherville)
- Desjardins Group (Lévis)
- Pomerleau (Saint-Georges)
The perks that helped them make the list
For each winner, the editors publish the reasons it was chosen, and some of the benefits are pretty impressive.
WSP Canada stands out when it comes to health. The engineering firm's benefits plan covers consultations with mental health professionals up to $10,000 a year.
At Audiokinetic, the Montreal company behind audio software used across the video game industry, employees get a personal spending account of up to $600 a year. It can go toward anything from home workout equipment to eco-friendly purchases or pet care. Michelin offers a similar $500 yearly account for activities that support physical and mental health.
Need more time off? Vidéotron lets employees buy up to two extra weeks of vacation each year. BDC also lets staff buy extra vacation, on top of a banked time-off program and five personal days for the unexpected.
For new parents, Desjardins tops up maternity and parental leave benefits and has an on-site daycare to make the return to work a little easier.
Some employers will even pay you to help them hire. Danone Canada offers referral bonuses ranging from $500 to $5,000, depending on the job, while Lightspeed pays up to $3,500 when someone you recommend gets hired.
Community involvement counts too. Rio Tinto donates $250 to a charity for every 25 hours its employees volunteer, and Plusgrade holds yearly days where staff can pitch charitable projects that the company backs with funding, time and expertise.
Other employers are focused on helping people grow. Keurig Dr Pepper Canada offers generous tuition reimbursement and runs an internal job fair so employees can explore their next move within the company, while Pomerleau surveys its teams every year about their well-being, including stress, workload and work-life balance.
You can explore the entire list of companies here.
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