This US city might be Montreal's long-lost twin and it's only a 5-hour drive away
It's like Montreal in a different font.
Every North American city has its own personality, but few have a vibe as distinct as Montreal's.
Between the bilingualism, the ankle-breaking cobblestones of the Old Port and our hockey team's cult-like following, locals and visitors alike wouldn't hesitate to call it one of a kind.
And while it's easy to draw an abundance comparisons between Montreal and Quebec City (or even Paris), I recently spent five days in a big city down the coast that convinced me our true doppelgänger is somewhere else entirely.
In case you haven't guessed it by now, I'm talking about Boston.
My latest visit came just as the leaves were starting to turn, and aside from a nor'easter that nearly kept me from flying home, the days were brisk, mild and mostly sunny.
Sure, Montreal and Beantown have a bitter rivalry on the ice thanks to the Habs and the Bruins. But off it, the two cities are kindred spirits. Anyone who has ever made the trip down to Massachusetts' capital probably already knows what I mean.
For those who haven't, allow me to make my case.
The European vibes
By North American standards, both cities are pretty old. Boston was founded in 1630, and Montreal followed just 12 years later in 1642.
Inside Boston Public Library.Al Sciola | MTL Blog
As a result, both towns retain some of the most authentic centuries-old European character in North America, largely because they evolved from tightly packed, walkable colonial outposts into major global ports.
On a walking tour through Beacon Hill, I wandered past rows of brick townhouses, gas-lit street lamps and narrow, tree-lined streets that wouldn't look out of place in Old Montreal.
The neighbourhood's Federal and Greek Revival homes have the same lived-in charm as the greystones and winding staircases of the Plateau, home to some of Montreal's most beautiful streets.
Don't get me wrong. They look distinctly different, but the vibes are similar. If I had to boil it down, Boston feels like the England to Montreal's France.
Just like at home, Boston's centuries-old buildings sit right next to towering glass skyscrapers, creating a beautiful clash of old and new.
The European feel even extends to the city's art scene. The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is housed in a building inspired by a 15th-century Venetian palace, complete with a garden courtyard that feels like you've been transported to Italy.
Some of the most passionate fans around
If you think Montrealers take their sports seriously, wait until you spend a day in Boston.
I caught a Red Sox game against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park, which opened in 1912. That makes it the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball (fun fact: the Cubs' Wrigley Field is the second oldest, so it was a pretty historic matchup).
Fenway Park.Al Sciola | MTL Blog
Given its age, Fenway is full of quirks, including the Green Monster and wooden seats that were installed nearly a century ago. To put it in Montreal terms, it'd be like if the Habs never left the old Forum.
As for the atmosphere, which featured thousands of fans in the streets donning red, white and blue, it reminded me a lot of the Bell Centre on a playoff night.
There is a difference, though. In Montreal, this level of devotion is mostly reserved for one sport. Sure, we've got the Alouettes and CF Montréal (for now, at least), and plenty of us are still mourning the Expos. But hockey is, and always will be, king.
In Boston, that passion is spread widely. The Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins and Patriots all have devoted followings, and fans will happily tell you about their team's championships — whether or not you asked.
Just don't bring up 24 Stanley Cups around a Bruins fan. Trust me.
The food scene
Montreal has a reputation as one of the best food cities in North America, from classic bagels and smoked meat to an endless list of bistros and trendy spots. Boston, it turns out, can hang.
Like Montreal, much of what makes Boston's food scene incredible is its diversity. Over five days, I had phenomenal Hunan cuisine at Sumiao Hunan Kitchen in Kendall Square, Greek seafood at Avra on Newbury Street (a spot where you personally select the fresh fish you want to eat), Japanese street food at Hojoko, and soul-warming Italian eats at MIDA Fenway.
Hunan cuisine at Sumiao Hunan Kitchen.Al Sciola | MTL Blog
There's also plenty of clever culinary fusion happening. At Margeaux's Supper Parlor, the menu brilliantly blends New England and Southern cooking — a nod to the owner's roots spanning New Hampshire, Memphis and New Orleans.
For more casual eats, Boston also does food halls and markets really well. High Street Place, a downtown food hall with about 20 vendors, gave me LE CENTRAL and Time Out Market vibes (they have a Time Out of their own, as well).
Lobster roll and clam chowder from Dive Bar at High Street Place. Al Sciola | MTL Blog
At OAK Long Bar + Kitchen I followed a chef across the street to the Copley Square Farmers Market before learning to make cocktails with what we picked up — which is the kind of thing you could picture happening at Jean-Talon or Atwater.
And of course, both cities have Little Italy equivalents. Ours is in Little Italy, and theirs can be found in the North End, where the size of the cannoli genuinely took me by surprise.
Eating my way through Boston also left me with serious clam chowder and lobster roll cravings. Unfortunately, I've yet to find a Montreal spot that nails either of those New England staples.
Both are student hubs
Montreal is a student city through and through. Between McGill, Concordia, Université de Montréal and UQAM, there's no shortage of students filling up cafés, bars and apartments from September to June.
However, Boston takes it to another level.
My hotel, The Atlas, was steps from Harvard Business School, and the Innovation Trail tour took me through Cambridge and past MIT, two of the most famous universities on the planet.
The two cities even go head-to-head on paper. In the latest QS Best Student Cities ranking, Montreal placed 20th in the world and second in North America.
The only North American city that ranked higher? Boston, which claimed the 18th overall spot.
The Great Dome at MIT. Al Sciola | MTL Blog
Walking around Cambridge, with its bookshops, coffee spots and crowds of students, I couldn't help thinking of the McGill Ghetto in September.
And yes, on more than a few occasions, I couldn't help but pretend I was an extra in Good Will Hunting. When in Rome, right?
Walkability and public transit
One of the greatest things about Montreal is how smooth it is to navigate without a car (most of the time, at least). When evaluating American cities through that same lens, Boston is about as walkable as it gets.
Boston's subway, known as "the T," is the oldest in North America. Its first underground line opened in 1897, almost 70 years before the Montreal metro welcomed its first riders in 1966.
Over the course of my trip, I barely needed a car, as a lot of my time was spent walking between neighbourhoods like Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Fenway, each with its own personality — the same way you'd go from the Plateau to Mile End or from Saint-Henri to Ville-Marie.
Rental bikes and bike lanes in Boston. Al Sciola | MTL Blog
Boston is also very bike-friendly. There are bike lanes just about everywhere, and its Bluebikes stations will look familiar to anyone who's ever grabbed a BIXI. I know plenty of Montrealers love to complain about our ever-expanding bike lane network. But seeing how much easier it made getting around Boston gave me a little more appreciation for ours.
Plus, their traffic is brutal, so having another transportation option is more of a necessity than a luxury.
Oh, and if you're worried about feeling homesick, don't be: orange cones and active construction zones are everywhere in Boston too, meaning Montrealers will feel right at home.
Getting there
Part of what makes Boston such an easy destination to access is how many ways there are to get there.
Atop the View Boston observational deck at Prudential Tower. Al Sciola
By car: The drive from Montreal takes roughly five hours, depending on traffic and how long you wait at the border. Most of the trip runs south through Vermont and New Hampshire, which makes for a pretty scenic ride, especially in the fall. Just keep in mind that parking in Boston can get pricey, and since the city is so walkable, you might not need your car much once you arrive.
By bus: Greyhound and FlixBus both run direct buses from the Gare d'autocars de Montréal on Berri Street to Boston's South Station. The trip takes about seven to nine hours, depending on the departure, and fares typically land somewhere around US$60 to US$100 one way.
By plane: Air Canada and Porter, which USA Today readers recently voted the world's best economy class, both fly nonstop from Montréal-Trudeau to Boston Logan. The flight takes about an hour and a half. I flew Air Canada, and didn't even have time to enjoy a full movie on the plane. I was at my hotel less than an hour after landing.
So, are they twins?
Congress Street in Boston.Al Sciola | MTL Blog
They're not identical, of course. Clam chowder is not poutine, and we definitely don't have their accent (I wish). But between everything I just mentioned, the similarities are hard to ignore.
With all that said, Montreal's American twin makes for an easy weekend trip. And if Boston really is the England to our France, then the journey down is basically our version of crossing the Channel, minus the ferry and plus a few Dunkin’ stops.
Meet Boston offered Al Sciola the opportunity to visit in September 2026 with no expectation of coverage, positive or otherwise.
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