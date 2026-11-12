Going south this winter? Canada just updated its travel advisories for 6 popular destinations
Global Affairs Canada has updated its travel advice for several popular sun destinations in the past two weeks.
With the cold settling in, plenty of Quebecers are probably already scrolling through flight deals and all-inclusive packages for a week somewhere warm. Before you lock anything in, it's worth checking what Ottawa has to say about where you're headed.
Global Affairs Canada has updated its travel advice for several popular sun destinations in the past two weeks. Some of the changes are minor, while others, like a state of emergency in Belize, could affect your trip.
As a reminder, Canada ranks every destination on four risk levels: take normal security precautions, exercise a high degree of caution, avoid non-essential travel and avoid all travel. A single country can have different levels in different regions, and only the last two are considered official travel warnings.
We covered updates for Japan, Mexico, France and more last month. Here's what's changed for six more destinations.
Belize: exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Belize got the most significant update of the bunch. On November 3, Canada added information about a 30-day state of emergency that Belize declared on October 31, following a wave of violent crime.
The measure covers parts of Belize City, both north and south, part of Ladyville, the communities of Cotton Tree and Unitedville in the Cayo district and the coastal road between La Democracia and Hope Creek. During that time, police can restrict movement, carry out searches and detain people of interest.
If you're in those areas, Canada recommends carrying ID at all times and expecting a heavy police and military presence, along with transportation delays.
Canada also continues to advise against non-essential travel to Southside Belize City, south of Haulover Creek, due to gang violence. The advisory notes that Belize has one of the highest murder rates per capita in the world, and that foreigners have been robbed and assaulted in tourist areas like San Pedro, Caye Caulker and Placencia.
Peru: exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
If your trip to Peru is coming up soon, expect crowds. On November 6, Canada added a section about Pope Leo XIV's visit to the country, which runs from November 11 to 16.
Road closures and traffic disruptions are expected in several cities, including Lima, Callao, Chiclayo, Cusco and Pucallpa, along with a bigger police presence.
That's especially important for anyone heading to Machu Picchu. The Cusco airport will suspend operations on November 15, from 7:45 a.m. to 3:05 p.m. Canada recommends confirming your booking with your airline or tour operator and having a backup plan.
The rest of the advisory hasn't changed. A state of emergency remains in effect in Lima, Callao and other areas to fight a rise in violent crime, and Canada still advises against all travel to the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro river valley, known as the VRAEM.
Ecuador: exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Ecuador's update is the most recent of the bunch. On November 9, Canada added more details about El Niño, a weather pattern that can bring heavy rain, flooding and landslides, especially during the rainy season from October to May.
According to Ecuador's national risk management agency, as cited by Canada, 17 provinces, 143 cantons and 491 parishes are considered at-risk areas, most of them below 1,500 metres in altitude.
On the security side, Ecuador remains in a state of "internal armed conflict," and a state of exception applies in about 10 provinces, including Guayas, Manabí, Pichincha and Santa Elena. Canada advises against non-essential travel to several coastal cities, including Manta, Portoviejo, Machala, Santa Elena and La Libertad, as well as parts of Guayaquil.
The Galápagos Islands remain at the lowest risk level. Most land border crossings with Colombia and Peru are also closed until further notice.
Colombia: exercise a high degree of caution (with regional advisories)
Colombia’' November 2 update was mainly health-related. Canada removed its health notice about yellow fever, though the disease is still present in the country, and vaccination is still recommended depending on your itinerary.
The advisory includes a few other warnings worth knowing about. Global Affairs Canada says there's been an increase in deaths linked to dating apps, which are being used to lure tourists before drugging them, often with scopolamine, and then robbing or kidnapping them. Bogotá, Cartagena and Medellín are among the cities named.
The country is also still recovering from a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck the department of Chocó on August 10, about 280 kilometres west of Bogotá, killing dozens of people. Aftershocks are still possible.
Canada continues to advise against all travel to several departments, including Arauca, Cauca (except Popayán) and Norte de Santander (except Cúcuta), as well as within 100 kilometres of the border with Panama. San Andrés and Providencia, on the other hand, are at the lowest risk level.
Turks and Caicos: exercise a high degree of caution
The November 3 update for Turks and Caicos is a simple one. Canada now specifies that your passport must be valid for your entire stay.
Another part of the advisory is more important for anyone heading there over the holidays. According to Canada, crime tends to rise from December to January, especially on Providenciales, where theft, home invasions and gang-related gun violence are most common.
Canada also continues to warn against using unmarked, illegal taxis known as "jitneys," since some drivers have committed sexual assaults. And if you're planning to rent a car, keep in mind that people drive on the left, and your Canadian licence is only valid for 30 days.
Turks and Caicos travel advisory
Curaçao: take normal security precautions
Curaçao is the exception on this list, since Canada only recommends the same precautions you'd take at home. Like Turks and Caicos, its advisory was updated on November 3 to specify that your passport must be valid for your entire stay.
Before you fly to the Dutch Caribbean island, you'll also need to fill out a digital immigration card, called a DI card, within seven days of arriving. Families should pay attention to the rules for kids, since Curaçao requires several documents for travellers under 18, including a signed consent form.
Canada also notes that petty theft tends to rise during carnival season, from January to March, and that official taxis can be recognized by the "TX" on their licence plates.
This story was inspired by the article "Ces 6 pays du Sud sont visés par des avertissements de voyage importants du Canada," which was originally published on Narcity Québec.