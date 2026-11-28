If you want to have a Christmas getaway filled with twinkling lights, quaint shops, and plenty of old-world charm, you don't need to travel all the way to Europe to find it.

Just a road trip from Montreal, you can visit a picturesque village that looks like it belongs in a holiday movie.

Located along the Rideau Canal about an hour from Ottawa, Merrickville is an enchanting village known as the "Jewel of the Rideau." It was even named "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" by Communities in Bloom in 1998, and it's easy to see why.

Home to historic streets lined with beautiful heritage buildings and boutiques, the village has plenty of cozy spots that make you feel like you've stepped into another time.

Located 2 hours and 30 minutes from Montreal, Merrickville makes for a great road trip destination, with plenty of small-town charm just a quick trip from the city.

When the holiday season rolls around, the already picturesque village gets an extra dose of magic, with festive holiday decorations and twinkling lights adding to its storybook scenery.

And when fresh snow settles over its stone buildings and heritage homes, the entire village feels like a sparkling snowglobe.

One of the best ways to experience the village is to wander through its historic downtown. You can stroll along St. Lawrence Street and Main Street, admiring the charming architecture and popping into local shops along the way.

There are plenty of unique places to shop, whether you're looking for Christmas gifts, seasonal decorations or want to pick up a little treat.

A Merry Christmas Shoppe, the largest year-round Christmas shop in the Ottawa area, is a particularly festive spot, with holiday-themed gifts and decorations available all year long.

You can also visit Pickle & Myrrh, a charming boutique known for its handmade caramels and sweet treats, or Wick Witch Apothecary, where you'll find handcrafted candles and bath and body products.

If you work up an appetite, head to the Yellow Canoe Café, a spot known for its cozy atmosphere, locally inspired menu, and welcoming vibe that's a favourite among locals and visitors alike.

Or, visit The Village Bean Coffeehouse, where you can warm up with a specialty coffee and something sweet.

Outdoor enthusiasts will also find plenty to enjoy here. The Rideau Canal National Historic Site transforms in winter, offering snowy walking paths and postcard-perfect views, while nearby trails are ideal for snowshoeing or a winter hike.

You can also skate on the village ice rink and enjoy cross-country skiing and snowmobiling in the area.

Visit on December 5th to see the village kick off the holidays with Christmas in Merrickville.

The holiday event will see the village ring in the season with a host of events and activities, starting with an 8 a.m. breakfast with Santa at the Royal Canadian Legion.

The event will be followed by the "Art of Giving" makers and artisans market at the Merrickville Community Centre, as well as the village's Santa Claus parade, which kicks off at 11 a.m.

The day will also include face painting, a reindeer visit, horse-drawn wagon rides, carol singing, and a Christmas tree lighting. A full list of events and timings can be found on the Christmas is Merrickville website, though some timings are still to be confirmed.

With its historic architecture, festive shops and postcard-worthy streets, Merrickville makes for a great winter road trip from Montreal.

Whether you're looking for the perfect spot to get some holiday shopping done, or just want to escape to a small town that feels like a Christmas movie set, the village is a charming destination to add to your winter bucket list.

Merrickville website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.