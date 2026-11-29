Want to trade Canadian winter for sun and sand? Not only do you not have to travel halfway around the world to make it happen, but you also don't have to spend a fortune.

Just a few hours by plane, you can reach a stunning destination where you can spend your days lounging on white-sand beaches, swimming in crystal-clear water and soaking up some sunshine -- and thanks to this flight, you won't have to break the bank.

The best part is, getting there could cost you less than $500 round-trip.

Located just south of Miami, Nassau is a small island in the Bahamas that makes for the perfect tropical escape.

Offering a year-round tropical climate, diverse marine life, pristine beaches and warm, crystal-clear waters, it's the perfect place to escape the cold and snow.

According to recent flight prices on Skyscanner, round-trip tickets from Montréal–Trudeau International Airport (YUL) to Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) in Nassau were available for as little as $434 round-trip.

The route includes a WestJet flight with one stop, with one recently listed option departing December 12. There are also non-stop options available from Air Canada starting at $451 round-trip.

The direct journey takes approximately four hours, meaning you could leave Montreal in the morning and be enjoying the Bahamian sunshine by the afternoon.

Air Canada operates nonstop flights on this route several days a week, making it relatively easy to find a convenient departure date.

One of the biggest reasons to visit Nassau is its incredible coastline, where stretches of soft, white sand meet beautiful turquoise water.

For a classic beach day, head to Cable Beach, a world-famous beach lined with resorts, restaurants and gorgeous ocean views that's just a short distance from downtown Nassau. The popular beach offers incredibly blue water and a pristine shoreline with gorgeous white sand.

If you're looking for a more secluded beach, Jaws Beach is another spot worth adding to your itinerary. The beach can be found on the west side of New Providence Island, next to Clifton Heritage National Park.

You can also head to the nearby Paradise Island, which is connected to Nassau by bridge, to visit Cabbage Beach, another postcard-worthy stretch of sand known for its beautiful blue water and scenic surroundings.

The island is also home to the famous Atlantis resort. Even if you're not staying at the property, the area is worth exploring for its beautiful beaches, dining and entertainment options, and you can even purchase a day pass to take advantage of its offerings.

Besides its gorgeous beaches, Nassau has plenty of other attractions worth checking out.

You can wander through downtown Nassau, where you'll find pastel-coloured buildings, historic landmarks and colourful murals.

One of downtown Nassau's most iconic attractions is the Queen's Staircase, a historic limestone staircase carved between 1793 and 1794.

Commonly referred to as the 66 steps, the landmark, which is located in the Fort Fincastle Historic Complex, is surrounded by tropical greenery and a picturesque waterfall.

For a taste of local culture, make your way to Arawak Cay's Fish Fry, where you can experience the authentic atmosphere of the Bahamian Fish Fry with vendors selling conch salad, fried fish and other Bahamian dishes.

One of the best things about this flight deal is how little time it takes to get from Quebec to the Bahamas.

With a nonstop flight of around four hours, Nassau makes for a great winter escape, whether you're booking a romantic getaway, a beach vacation with friends, or just looking to escape the cold.

And low fares for round-trip flights mean more room in your travel budget for dining, island adventures (and even a few tropical cocktails).

To book the flight, you can visit Skyscanner's website and select your dates, airline, and even hotel. Keep in mind that prices can fluctuate depending on the dates and airline you choose, and baggage charges and other fees may apply.

Bon voyage!

Skyscanner website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.