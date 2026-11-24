The holidays are just around the corner, and between the gift shopping, family dinners and travel plans, there's one question a lot of Quebecers ask every December: do I actually get paid for Christmas and New Year's?

For most workers, the answer is yes. Both Christmas Day and New Year's Day are statutory holidays in Quebec, which means most employees are entitled to a paid day off, or extra compensation if they have to work.

This year, both holidays fall on a Friday: Christmas Day on December 25, 2026, and New Year's Day on January 1, 2027. That means plenty of people will get back-to-back long weekends.

Here's what Quebec's labour standards say.

Christmas & New Year's are paid holidays

According to the CNESST, Quebec's labour standards agency, workers in the province have eight paid statutory holidays each year, and Christmas Day and New Year's Day are two of them. The rules are set out in Quebec's Act respecting labour standards.

But Boxing Day and January 2 are not statutory holidays in Quebec. So if you get December 26 off, it's thanks to your employer or your collective agreement.

Federally regulated workplaces, like banks, airlines and telecom companies, follow different rules under the Canada Labour Code, which does include Boxing Day as a holiday.

What about Christmas Eve & New Year's Eve?

Despite how festive they feel, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve are not statutory holidays in Quebec. Under the province's labour standards, December 24 and December 31 are regular workdays.

Some employers give them as days off, or let staff leave early, but that's up to your employer or your collective agreement. They're not legally required to.

This year, both eves fall on a Thursday, the working day right before Christmas Day and New Year's Day (more on that below).

How much you get paid

If you have the day off, you'll receive a statutory holiday indemnity, which is basically a day's pay. It's calculated as 1/20 of the wages you earned in the four complete weeks of pay before the week of the holiday. Overtime doesn't count.

For people paid on commission, the calculation is a little different. It's 1/60 of the wages earned in the 12 complete weeks of pay before the week of the holiday.

The CNESST has an online calculator to help you figure out exactly what you're owed.

What if you have to work?

Not everyone gets the day off. Retail, restaurant and health care workers, among others, often work on Christmas and New Year's.

If you work on a statutory holiday, you'll get your regular wages for the day, plus either:

the holiday indemnity, on top of your regular pay, or

a paid day off, taken within three weeks before or after the holiday.

It's up to your employer to decide which option you get, and you can't contest that choice.

What if it falls on a day off?

The same rules apply if the holiday lands on a day you normally don't work, or while you're on vacation. Your employer has to either pay you the indemnity or give you a paid day off on another date that you agree on together.

There's a catch

To get paid for the holiday, you can't be absent from work without your employer's permission or a valid reason on the working day before or after it. This year, for most people working a Monday-to-Friday schedule, that means December 24 and December 31.

In other words, calling in sick to stretch your holiday weekend could cost you, unless you have a legitimate reason (or a doctor's note).

If you think you didn't receive what you're entitled to, you can file a complaint with the CNESST.





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