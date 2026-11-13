How much cheaper is it to live in Montreal than New York City? We did the math
You thought your rent was high???
Montrealers love to talk about how expensive things have gotten, but how does the city look next to one of the priciest places in North America?
We've compared Montreal to Toronto and Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Quebec City before. This time, we're going international and putting the cost of living up against New York City, using data from Numbeo (updated November 2026).
A quick note on currency. All amounts below are in Canadian dollars unless noted. Numbeo converts New York's U.S.-dollar prices at roughly 70 U.S. cents per Canadian dollar (about $1.43 per US$1), and we’ve included U.S. prices in brackets for the bigger numbers. If the exchange rate moves, so will the gap.
Spoiler: Montreal is a lot cheaper, in some categories by more than half. But a few things cost more here.
Rent
According to Numbeo, a one-bedroom apartment downtown costs about $1,806 a month in Montreal. In New York, it's about $6,439 (US$4,517). That's a difference of roughly $4,600 a month.
Outside the city centre, a one-bedroom runs $1,379 in Montreal versus $4,255 (US$2,985) in the Big Apple. A three-bedroom downtown is $3,233 here and $13,641 (US$9,569) there, a gap of more than $10,000 a month.
For context, New York’s "city centre" is basically Manhattan, where rents run well above the rest of the city. Prices vary a lot by neighbourhood, and some parts of the five boroughs are much cheaper than the averages suggest. The same goes for Montreal: a place in the Plateau or Griffintown costs a lot more than one in Montréal-Nord or LaSalle. Rents also change quickly, and a new lease usually costs more than an older, rent-stabilized one.
Overall, Numbeo says rent in Montreal is 72.5% lower.
Buying a home
The price per square metre for an apartment downtown is $7,071 in Montreal, compared to $26,258 (US$18,420) in New York. Outside the centre, it's $5,283 versus $9,356 (US$6,563).
Groceries
Numbeo puts grocery prices in Montreal 41.7% lower overall. Here's how some everyday items compare in CAD:
- Bread (500 g): $4.44 in Montreal vs $6.97 in New York
- Eggs (12): $5.04 vs $8.57
- Chicken breast (1 kg): $15.71 vs $25.48
- Beef (1 kg): $19.80 vs $29.15
- Apples (1 kg): $4.51 vs $10.03
- Mid-range bottle of wine: $15 vs $28.51
- Milk (1 L): $3.19 vs $1.91
Montreal isn't cheaper on everything. Milk costs about two-thirds more here.
Utilities
Basic utilities for an 85-square-metre apartment, including electricity, heating, cooling, water and garbage, average about $106 a month in Montreal. In New York, it's $329 (US$231), roughly a third of the price here.
Internet is $60 in Montreal versus $100 in New York, and a mobile plan is about $50 versus $101.
Public transportation
A monthly pass costs $110 in Montreal, compared to about $200 (US$140) in New York. A one-way ticket is $3.75 here and $4.28 (US$3) there.
Taxis are mixed. The starting fare is $4.50 in Montreal compared to $4.28 in New York, but a kilometre costs $2.05 here versus $3.10 there.
Gas
Drivers pay more in Montreal. Numbeo puts gas at $1.89 a litre here, compared to $1.63 (US$1.15) in New York, about 16% less.
Dining out
Numbeo says restaurant prices in Montreal are 37.8% lower. A meal at an inexpensive restaurant costs $25 here versus $40 (US$28) in New York. A three-course dinner for two at a mid-range spot is $100 compared to $171 (US$120).
A domestic draft beer is $9 in Montreal and $11.40 (US$8) in New York. A cappuccino costs $5.49 here versus $9.34 (US$6.55).
Childcare
This is one of the biggest gaps. Private full-day preschool averages $723 a month in Montreal, compared to $5,089 (US$3,570) in New York. That's more than 85% lower, and Quebec's subsidized daycare system plays a part in it.
The grand total
So how does it all add up?
According to Numbeo, you'd need around $1,276 in Montreal to maintain the same standard of living that $3,000 (US$2,105) gets you in New York, assuming you rent in both cities. Overall, the cost of living, including rent, is 57.5% lower in Montreal.
Salaries are lower here too, though. The average monthly salary after tax is $4,163 (US$2,920) in Montreal, compared to $7,083 (US$4,969) in New York, about 41% less.
Taxes also take a bigger bite in Montreal. Sales tax is 14.975% in Quebec versus 8.875% in New York City, and Quebec's income tax is among the heaviest in North America. By our rough estimate, a single person earning $100,000 in Montreal takes home about $4,800 a year less than someone on the same pay in New York, or about $400 a month. That's real money, but it's a fraction of the roughly $1,700 a month it costs less to live here. Neither city's numbers include tipping or health insurance, which tend to cost New Yorkers more.
But because costs fall even more than pay, Numbeo says local purchasing power is 38.2% higher in Montreal. That's the opposite of the Toronto and Vancouver comparison, where bigger paycheques closed some of the gap.
In other words, living n Montreal won't pay you New York wages, and the government will take a bigger chunk of them. But it won't charge you New York prices either.
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