If you find a spot in the parking lot...

Anyone who's set foot in a Costco in December knows how insane it can get. The parking lot is full, the carts are hard to come by and the sample lines stretch down the aisles.

This year, Costco is giving shoppers in Quebec a little more time to beat the crowds.

Costco warehouses in Quebec will open an hour earlier for part of December, starting at 8 a.m. instead of 9 a.m., in the lead-up to Christmas. Both regular warehouses and Business Centres are adjusting their schedules for the holidays.

Costco's holiday hours in Quebec

Here's when Costco warehouses will be open in December:

Monday, December 14 to Friday, December 18: 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 20: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, December 21 to Wednesday, December 23: 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Closed Saturday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For comparison, Costco warehouses normally open at 9 a.m., and close at 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and 7 p.m. on weekends.

So if you're planning a last-minute run for your holiday dinner, don't leave it too late on Christmas Eve, since doors close at 5 p.m.

Business Centre hours

Costco's Business Centres, which mainly serve businesses but are also open to members, have their own holiday schedule.

They normally open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. For the holidays:

Sunday, December 20: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 24: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, December 25: Closed, with no deliveries

Last year, Costco also extended its weekend hours across Canada, staying open later on Saturdays and Sundays.

This story was inspired by the article "Costco is changing store hours in December and here's when you can shop," which was originally published on Narcity.





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