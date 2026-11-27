Costco just changed its holiday hours in Quebec and you'll be able to shop earlier
If you find a spot in the parking lot...
Anyone who's set foot in a Costco in December knows how insane it can get. The parking lot is full, the carts are hard to come by and the sample lines stretch down the aisles.
This year, Costco is giving shoppers in Quebec a little more time to beat the crowds.
Costco warehouses in Quebec will open an hour earlier for part of December, starting at 8 a.m. instead of 9 a.m., in the lead-up to Christmas. Both regular warehouses and Business Centres are adjusting their schedules for the holidays.
Costco's holiday hours in Quebec
Here's when Costco warehouses will be open in December:
- Monday, December 14 to Friday, December 18: 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Saturday, December 19 and Sunday, December 20: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, December 21 to Wednesday, December 23: 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Thursday, December 24 (Christmas Eve): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, December 25 (Christmas Day): Closed
- Saturday, December 26 (Boxing Day): 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For comparison, Costco warehouses normally open at 9 a.m., and close at 8:30 p.m. on weekdays and 7 p.m. on weekends.
So if you're planning a last-minute run for your holiday dinner, don't leave it too late on Christmas Eve, since doors close at 5 p.m.
Business Centre hours
Costco's Business Centres, which mainly serve businesses but are also open to members, have their own holiday schedule.
They normally open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. For the holidays:
- Sunday, December 20: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, December 24: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, December 25: Closed, with no deliveries
Last year, Costco also extended its weekend hours across Canada, staying open later on Saturdays and Sundays.
This story was inspired by the article "Costco is changing store hours in December and here's when you can shop," which was originally published on Narcity.
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.
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