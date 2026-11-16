My definitive ranking of the best neighbourhoods in Montreal (as a local)
Alexa, play "Montreal" by The Weeknd. 🎶
Finding the perfect place to call home in Montreal comes down to knowing what matters most to you — and exploring the city's many unique neighbourhoods is a great place to start. From the lively streets of Plateau-Mont-Royal to the trendy restaurants of Saint-Henri and the modern condos of Griffintown, Montreal's best neighbourhoods offer something for every lifestyle.
Whether you're moving to Montreal or looking for a change of scenery, I've ranked eight of the best areas to live in Montreal, considering:
- Walkability
- Transportation
- Affordability
- Restaurants and entertainment
- Green spaces
- Neighbourhood character and lifestyle
I believe Montreal's beauty lies in the feeling that you're visiting 10 little cities within one. Every neighbourhood, sometimes even every street, has its own personality.
When I first moved here, I needed the crowds and noise to drown out my thoughts about being in a brand-new city. As a bright-eyed 20-something, I found myself a shoebox apartment downtown. To be fair, it was probably the size of two shoeboxes before rent prices surged.
But Sainte-Catherine Street did the trick.
Two years later, I traded the chaos for somewhere quieter. Apparently, I'd had my fill of city noise.
Whether you're still figuring out what feels like home or already know exactly what you're looking for, a little insight from someone who's rented a U-Haul one too many times might help you make your next move.
So, with a healthy dose of personal bias, here's how I'd rank eight of Montreal's neighbourhoods from last place to my absolute favourite.
#8. Rosemont
Starting at the bottom is Rosemont. Before anyone drafts an angry email, hear me out.
Rosemont is lovely. Truly. It's got the tree-lined residential streets, the neighbourhood charm and enough local businesses to keep you from having to venture too far for your daily necessities.
Promenade Masson alone is home to over 150 businesses, including Bossa — where you can grab a seriously good Italian sandwich — and Café Pista for your morning caffeine fix.
Bonus points if you enjoy touching grass occasionally (apparently, it's good for you), because Parc Maisonneuve offers plenty, alongside winter activities and views of the Olympic Stadium.
It's particularly appealing for families and anyone who prefers quiet mornings, neighbourhood strolls and a more relaxed pace of life. You can get through your entire to-do list with enough time to grab lunch and enjoy a park view without making a whole expedition out of it.
The catch? Depending on your address, reaching the metro could mean an extra bus ride or a rather ambitious walk. And while Rosemont offers a wonderful residential lifestyle, I'd personally prefer a little more excitement.
I'm not retired just yet. Though some days, I wish I were.
Score: 6/10
#7. Mile End
I love Mile End. I really do. Somehow, everyone you walk past looks like they belong in an indie music video. Seriously, where are these people going, and why are they all so cool?
The neighbourhood practically runs on coffee, vintage clothing and artistic expression. You've got Cafe Olimpico, St-Viateur and Fairmount battling for bagel supremacy, independent boutiques and Parc Lahaie for some greenery.
It's the kind of place where freelancers can work from a café, artists can find inspiration around every corner and your Saturday afternoon plans practically make themselves. Almost everything worth exploring is within walking distance. And if you're willing to wander a little farther, neighbouring Little Italy is home to Jean-Talon Market, one of the cutest places to spend an afternoon pretending you know what to do in the kitchen.
But Mile End might be a little too hip for me. I'm not convinced I need to feel underdressed buying milk.
And while the neighbourhood's popularity hasn't exactly done its rental market any favours, there's also no metro station directly in its core, meaning you might find yourself walking a little farther than you prefer.
Still, for creative souls who thrive on that artistic atmosphere, it's quite the dream.
Score: 7/10
#6. Villeray
Villeray proves you don't need to live in the heart of Montreal to have everything at your door. And I mean everything.
You've got Parc Jarry for picnics and the occasional attempt at becoming a tennis person, an IGA for groceries and neighbourhood bars like Lundis au Soleil that I'd happily travel across town for.
Jarry metro station and nearby bus routes make travelling around easy. And while Montreal rents aren't exactly what they used to be, Villeray can still offer relatively good value compared to some of the city's pricier central neighbourhoods.
It's an especially appealing option for young couples and families or anyone looking for a more laid-back lifestyle without sacrificing the occasional night out.
Would I choose it for an all-night party? Probably not. But for a neighbourhood that knows how to balance everyday comfort with a little excitement, Villeray certainly makes a strong case.
Score: 7.5/10
#5. Verdun
Verdun has something most Montreal neighbourhoods can only dream of: an actual beach. Well, Montreal's version of one, at least. And if that's not convincing enough, Wellington Street was named the world's coolest street by Time Out in 2022.
Between its restaurants, waterfront paths and opportunities to pretend you're an outdoorsy person, there's plenty to love. It's also walkable, with three Green Line metro stations and a commercial strip that becomes pedestrian-only during summer.
I can easily see Verdun becoming a Montrealer's favourite place to live, particularly if their ideal weekend involves cycling along the river, spending an afternoon by the water and finishing the day with a delicious meal on Wellington. You get an active lifestyle without giving up the perks of city living.
Of course, popularity comes at a price. Housing isn't the bargain it once was, and parking near Wellington can feel like a competitive sport.
Still, I'd rather put a little more money toward my number-one pick. Keep scrolling.
Score: 8/10
#4. Downtown Montreal
Downtown Montreal, particularly the Saint-Catherine Street corridor around McGill and Concordia, will always have a special place in my heart. It was my first home here, after all.
For students and newcomers, it's an excellent place to start. Universities, offices, shopping centres like the Eaton Centre, nightlife and metro connections are practically on your doorstep. You can even escape to Dorchester Square or head toward Mount Royal for some greenery.
And there's something incredibly freeing about not needing a car. You can walk to class, grab groceries on your way home, catch a performance at the Bell Centre and hop on the metro without giving transportation a second thought. For anyone still getting acquainted with Montreal, that convenience is hard to put a price on.
Although landlords have certainly tried. Between expensive apartments, crowded sidewalks and seemingly endless construction, some of downtown's charm has worn thin for me over the years.
If you are new to Montreal, however, and want to throw yourself straight into city life, there's no better crash course.
Score: 8.5/10
#3. Griffintown
If there's one neighbourhood that's had a serious glow-up, it's Griffintown.
Once an industrial area, it's transformed into a hub of young professionals, modern condos and fashionable restaurants. And honestly, I understand the appeal.
The Lachine Canal is a couple-minute walk, perfect for cycling, evening strolls and gorgeous views of the Farine Five Roses sign. Add restaurants like Mano Cornuto and plenty of walkable amenities, and you've got a pretty attractive setup.
It's particularly well suited to young professionals who want modern apartment amenities, somewhere to exercise outdoors and plenty of options for dinner or drinks after work. There are worse ways to spend your twenties and thirties than living a short stroll from the canal.
The downside? Reaching Bonaventure metro can involve an uphill walk that feels like a personal attack in winter. And rent? Let's just say your bank account might not appreciate your taste in neighbourhoods.
But if your budget allows it, Griffintown offers a fabulous version of modern Montreal living.
Score: 9/10
#2. Plateau-Mont-Royal
If I had to describe Montreal's personality using one neighbourhood, I'm convinced it would be the Plateau. Artistic, slightly chaotic and always down for a good time. Basically, my kind of people.
Between colourful houses, spiral staircases, thrift shops, art galleries and incredible nightlife, it's hard to find something not to love.
You've got spots like Bar Darling for drinks, Parc La Fontaine for recovering the following morning and enough restaurants to keep your weekends fully booked.
It's incredibly walkable, with Mont-Royal, Laurier and Sherbrooke metro stations connecting you across the city. And between the cycling routes, neighbourhood markets and lively commercial streets, everyday errands can easily turn into an afternoon out.
Of course, there's a price to pay for all that excitement. The Plateau isn't exactly a budget-friendly choice, and finding an apartment that ticks all your boxes without draining your savings can be a challenge. Don't even get me started on amenities. With so many older apartments, finding one with modern conveniences like in-unit laundry can feel like winning the lottery. As for parking? That's a whole other battle.
But for artists, social butterflies, vintage shopping enthusiasts and anyone who wants culture and entertainment outside their front door, I can't think of many better places to settle down.
Score: 9.5/10
#1. Saint-Henri
And finally, the crown goes to Saint-Henri. No hesitation.
Saint-Henri has mastered the art of having it all. You can go for a 6 a.m. run along the Lachine Canal, chase that office promotion by 3 p.m. and still make happy hour on Notre-Dame Street.
The people seem cool, ambitious and remarkably good at having their lives together. It's contagious. Suddenly, you're convinced you can do it all, too.
There's the unbeatable Atwater Market for groceries, which is a pretty good argument by itself. But there are also iconic restaurants like Satay Brothers and Sumac, and for your evening soirees, options like Atwater Cocktail Club or Bar Bara. Lionel-Groulx and Place-Saint-Henri metro stations are within walking distance for getting around.
That's what makes Saint-Henri so appealing to me. Whether you're building a career, trying to develop healthier habits or simply looking for a neighbourhood where there's always something worth doing, it offers the freedom to pursue all three.
You don't have to choose between a quiet morning by the canal and a night out with friends. There's room for both, and enough everyday conveniences that neither feels like a logistical challenge.
Sure, housing isn't cheap. But here, you're paying for more than an address. Saint-Henri strikes the ideal balance between working hard, living well and knowing when to have fun.
A perfect 10? Absolutely. And I'm not accepting appeals.
Score: 10/10
The verdict
Yes, Saint-Henri is my chosen one. But every neighbourhood on this list has something worth celebrating, and I'd gladly spend an afternoon in any of them, whether I lived there or not.
Your own ranking might look completely different depending on your priorities, lifestyle and budget. And that's the beauty of Montreal! There's more than one way to make this city feel like home.
That being said, happy house hunting! And if you're planning to move once the snow starts falling, my thoughts and prayers are with you.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.