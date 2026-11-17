My first Montreal winter taught me that surviving winter in Canada takes more than a warm coat and a positive attitude. From icy sidewalks and snow removal to the unexpected realities of everyday life, there are plenty of things about Montreal winters nobody warns newcomers about. Unfortunately, I learned most of them the hard way.

My body temperature still drops whenever I think about my first winter in Montreal. I may be dramatic, but I learned from the best. If there were a competition for the world's most dramatic winter city, I'd fight tooth and nail for Montreal to take the crown. Assuming I could still feel my fingers.

Stepping outside felt like one of those movie scenes where someone screams "NOOOOO!" into the distance. Except instead of mourning a tragic loss, I was just trying to get toilet paper. I even wore my winter coat with shorts in May, at 15 C, because I wasn't emotionally prepared to let go.

I understand why people don't warn newcomers that they'll spend months questioning their existence. It's hardly a warm welcome. But I would've appreciated more than "good luck" and a sympathetic smile.

So, in the spirit of being a good Canadian citizen and sparing others the suffering I endured, here are seven things nobody told me before my first Montreal winter. They might not be comforting, but they're certainly more helpful than blind optimism and a prayer.





1. Walking becomes an extreme sport View on Instagram It doesn't matter if you were a baby prodigy who walked at six months old and had your mother distributing baklava to the neighbours to celebrate. You're going to have to learn all over again. The trick is to channel your inner penguin. Besides polar bears and Santa Claus, they're about the only ones built for this weather. Small steps, bent knees and no sudden movements. Snow is manageable. Ice? Let's just say there's a first time for everything, including slipping in public and cursing the day you were born. Invest in winter boots with solid grip. They'll be your only shoes for months, and they might not be cute but fashion takes a back seat to survival. Add some awareness, a healthy fear of shiny sidewalks and the occasional prayer, and you might make it to spring with your dignity intact.

2. Owning a car becomes a second full-time job View on Instagram One memory permanently engraved in my brain is spending 20 minutes digging my car out of a car-shaped mountain of snow. There were at least 20 centimetres piled on top, and it was still snowing. Once I'd freed the poor thing and scraped the windshield, I was hyperventilating and questioning every life choice that had led me there. Then I reached for my keys. Gone. Another 30 minutes retracing my steps through the snow. Lovely. Thankfully, preparation can help you during winter driving in ways it didn't help me. Those hideous white car shelters? Lifesavers if you have a driveway and local regulations allow them. Invest in a snow brush and ice scraper, although I've seen Montrealers improvise with hockey sticks and umbrellas. Apparently, anything's a snow brush if you're desperate enough. And you will be desperate enough. Use the 311 Montreal app to stay up to date with snow-removal operations, and pay close attention to temporary parking signs. Getting towed right after a physiotherapy appointment is a fantastic way to undo all that muscle relaxation. Speaking from experience.

3. You're either freezing, sweating or getting electrocuted View on Instagram Prepare for an endless cycle of "I need another layer" and "I need to take off five layers." Fortunately, you're not the problem. Unfortunately, you're still the one suffering. Outside, you're bundled in thermals, sweaters, a heavy-duty coat and everything standing between you and hypothermia. Then you step into a store or hop on the metro and start sweating like you're crossing the Sahara Desert. Suddenly, everyone's carrying mountains of clothing that were keeping them alive five minutes earlier. Wear layers you can easily remove, and accept that your outfit will spend half the day in your arms. But then come the static shocks... I'm convinced I could power a light bulb with the electricity I generate by touching doorknobs, people or practically anything. A humidifier can help reduce static electricity. Unless you're planning a career as a human power plant, in which case, city of dreams.

4. Montreal's beautiful staircases become death traps View on Instagram My biggest winter fear is those iconic, winding metal staircases outside Montreal's old residential buildings. It doesn't matter how safe they look. They're not. Ice clings to the steps like long-lost lovers, and suddenly, going downstairs feels like something you should call your mom and tell her you love her before attempting. Thankfully, de-icing products can come to the rescue. Stock up before winter, clear snow as soon as possible and apply a de-icer suitable for your staircase material, especially metal. Even then, take your time. No appointment is worth making a dramatic entrance at the bottom of a staircase.

5. Montrealers refuse to put their social lives on ice View on Instagram I grew up in a country where a rainstorm could mean a day off school. Naturally, winter felt like a holiday. Imagine my culture shock when I discovered Montrealers willingly leave their homes at -25 C. And that's before checking the pathological weather app, where the "feels like" temperature comes with wind strong enough to slap you across the face. People actually line up outside bars, clubs and restaurants no matter how cold it is. While you're busy questioning whether leaving the house is worth it, thousands voluntarily dance outdoors at Igloofest and somehow have the time of their lives. Eventually, you become one of them. It's the fear of missing out, yes. But also, Montrealers make winter look so fun you almost forget you've lost sensation in your toes. Try a festival, learn how to ice-skate, pick up a winter sport or two and make plans instead of waiting for spring to start living again. People who wear shorts and flip-flops in the middle of winter, though... Never become one of them.

6. The darkness messes with your perception of time View on Instagram Leaving home in the dark, returning in the dark and wanting to go to bed at 5 p.m. is probably what hits me hardest. Frankly, humanity should follow the bears' example and hibernate. There's no reason we're expected to function through what feels like one ridiculously long night. I'd also abolish the clock-changing business and keep summer hours year-round. I'd rather save that little dose of sunshine for after my 9-to-5. But since I'm not ruling the world (yet), I've found other solutions. A daylight therapy lamp can go a long way with the winter blues. Getting outside during lunchtime is crucial to catch some daylight. It's also worth asking a healthcare professional whether you need vitamin D supplements. Until I make hibernation mandatory, that'll have to do.

7. Mutual misery is Montreal's winter love language View on Instagram Nothing brings strangers together quite like collectively questioning why we live somewhere that tries to freeze us for months on end. You might be shivering too much to mutter anything beyond "it's too cold," but shared suffering creates an instant bond. Think about it hard enough, then think about it some more, and it's actually beautiful. Whether you're waiting outside a bar or making the rookie mistake of stepping out for a cigarette while your coat is still at coat check, surviving a Montreal winter together is practically a friendship ceremony. As the great Taylor Swift once said in "Cancelled!," your real friends are the ones with matching scars. In Montreal, that looks like frostbite. Can't argue with greatness.

So there you have it. Preparing for a Montreal winter is basically like training for a Spartan race, which technically makes us all champions. Congratulations. Until someone starts handing out medals, though, do whatever you need to make it through.

I can't promise it'll get warmer; that's more of climate change's territory. But you will get better at handling it. And before you know it, Montreal summer will roll around again, reminding us exactly why we put ourselves through all of this.

Because we all know which city does summer best.

P.S. If you need a reason to smile during winter, keep an eye out for dogs wearing little winter boots.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.