One reaction has already been reported. 🍫

That bowl of leftover Halloween candy on your counter might be hiding more than just sugar. A Cadbury chocolate bar sold across Canada, including here in Quebec, has been recalled because it could contain an allergen that isn't on the label.

On November 20, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a food recall warning for Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo treat-size bars, which may contain pistachio. The recalled chocolate was sold in stores nationwide and online.

So if you stocked up on 45- or 90-count "Fun Treats" boxes for trick-or-treaters, now might be a good time to dig through the leftovers.

Why it's being recalled

The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint, and according to the CFIA, there has been one reported reaction linked to the product.

It's a Class 1 recall, the agency's highest risk level. People with a pistachio or tree nut allergy or sensitivity shouldn't eat the bars, since they could cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

The recalling company is Mondelez Canada, which owns the Cadbury brand in Canada.

Which products are affected

Here are the recalled products, according to the CFIA:

Cadbury Favourites, 45 Fun Treats Treat Size Bars (498 grams)

Cadbury Favourites 45 Fun Treats Treat Size Bars box with recalled Dairy Milk Oreo candy bar. CFIA

UPC: 0 61200 01984 1

Codes: BV13126371 2027 JA 03, BV13126372 2027 JA 03, BV13126373 2027 JA 03, BV13226371 2027 JA 03, BV13226372 2027 JA 03, BV13226373 2027 JA 03, BV13226376 2027 JA 04

Cadbury Favourites, 90 Fun Treats Treat Size Bars (993 grams)

UPC: 0 61200 01986 5

Codes: BV14926373 2027 JA 03, BV14926375 2027 JA 03, BV14826372 2027 JA 04

Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Candy, individual treat-size bar (approx. 14.5 grams)

Recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo bar. CFIA

UPC: none

Codes: 2026 JA 3, 2026 JA 4

Since the individual bars don't have their own UPC, check the code printed on the wrapper, or the codes on the box if you still have it.

What to do

The CFIA says you shouldn't eat, serve, sell or share the recalled bars. You can throw them out, or return them to the store where you bought them.

It's not the first time this chocolate bar has been pulled from shelves. Back in July, Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo full-size bars were also recalled across Canada for the same reason.

The CFIA says it's investigating, which could lead to more products being recalled.

For questions, you can reach Mondelez Canada at 1-844-366-1172.

This story was inspired by the article "Certain chocolate that was sold for Halloween is now being recalled in Canada," which was originally published on Narcity by Lisa Belmonte.

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