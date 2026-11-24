This Cadbury chocolate is being recalled across Canada due to a dangerous allergy risk
One reaction has already been reported. 🍫
That bowl of leftover Halloween candy on your counter might be hiding more than just sugar. A Cadbury chocolate bar sold across Canada, including here in Quebec, has been recalled because it could contain an allergen that isn't on the label.
On November 20, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a food recall warning for Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo treat-size bars, which may contain pistachio. The recalled chocolate was sold in stores nationwide and online.
So if you stocked up on 45- or 90-count "Fun Treats" boxes for trick-or-treaters, now might be a good time to dig through the leftovers.
Why it's being recalled
The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint, and according to the CFIA, there has been one reported reaction linked to the product.
It's a Class 1 recall, the agency's highest risk level. People with a pistachio or tree nut allergy or sensitivity shouldn't eat the bars, since they could cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.
The recalling company is Mondelez Canada, which owns the Cadbury brand in Canada.
Which products are affected
Here are the recalled products, according to the CFIA:
Cadbury Favourites, 45 Fun Treats Treat Size Bars (498 grams)
- UPC: 0 61200 01984 1
- Codes: BV13126371 2027 JA 03, BV13126372 2027 JA 03, BV13126373 2027 JA 03, BV13226371 2027 JA 03, BV13226372 2027 JA 03, BV13226373 2027 JA 03, BV13226376 2027 JA 04
Cadbury Favourites, 90 Fun Treats Treat Size Bars (993 grams)
- UPC: 0 61200 01986 5
- Codes: BV14926373 2027 JA 03, BV14926375 2027 JA 03, BV14826372 2027 JA 04
Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Candy, individual treat-size bar (approx. 14.5 grams)
- UPC: none
- Codes: 2026 JA 3, 2026 JA 4
Since the individual bars don't have their own UPC, check the code printed on the wrapper, or the codes on the box if you still have it.
What to do
The CFIA says you shouldn't eat, serve, sell or share the recalled bars. You can throw them out, or return them to the store where you bought them.
It's not the first time this chocolate bar has been pulled from shelves. Back in July, Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo full-size bars were also recalled across Canada for the same reason.
The CFIA says it's investigating, which could lead to more products being recalled.
For questions, you can reach Mondelez Canada at 1-844-366-1172.
This story was inspired by the article "Certain chocolate that was sold for Halloween is now being recalled in Canada," which was originally published on Narcity by Lisa Belmonte.
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.
Suggested by our algorithm
Similar stories
The latest in News
Quebec Premier says he 'cannot' take an oath to the King despite court ruling
Quebec court reinstates mandatory oath to the King
Montreal's weather could flip from fall to winter in less than 24 hours (with some snow)
Get the ice scrapers ready.
Two Americans sentenced to life in prison for murder of Quebec entrepreneur, partner
Killers of Quebec man, partner sentenced to life
Quebec students consider general strike to protest affordability crisis
Quebec students consider general strike
Montreal police arrest former officers recently fired over misconduct allegations
Montreal police arrest recently fired officers
9 snow-related fines Quebec drivers can get this winter (and what each one costs)
Winter driving is inconvenient (and potentially expensive).
Supreme Court of Canada to issue decision on Quebec's secularism law next week
Supreme Court's Bill 21 decision coming next week
Quebec pledges to unveil a road map for phasing out fossil fuels
Quebec commits to road map away from fossil fuel
Montreal restaurants got hit with heavy MAPAQ fines this past month and one racked up $13K
You may want to read this before booking your next reservation.
N.B. government in talks with Quebec firm about restarting idled Nackawic pulp mill
N.B. in talks to restart idled Nackawic pulp mill
City of Montreal backtracks and appoints executive responsible for systemic racism
Montreal appoints systemic racism executive
A Montreal teen is now one of Canada's most wanted fugitives — Here's the full list
Some offer awards of up to $100K for info leading to arrest.
Many bereaved by suicide feel satisfied with life, Quebec survey shows
Quebec survey sheds light on suicide grief
Hydro-Québec cyber scare: Over 1.5 million Quebecers are asked to change their passwords now
It only takes a minute to check. 🔐
Avi Lewis sees Montreal byelections as a crucial part of rebuilding the NDP
NDP looks to Montreal byelections as it rebuilds