Quebec's 'most trusted' grocery stores have been revealed and one chain won 5 categories
Well-deserved or overrated?
With grocery bills (and the overall cost of living) still climbing, where you do your weekly shop matters more than ever. And it turns out Quebecers have some pretty strong opinions about which stores they trust.
The 2027 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards were announced on November 24, naming Quebec's most trusted brands across 219 categories, from laundry detergent to airlines. The results are based on BrandSpark's annual Canadian Trust Study, which surveyed 48,237 consumers across the country.
When it came to grocery stores, one chain stood out from the rest.
IGA dominated the list
IGA won five of the eight grocery categories in Quebec, taking the top spot as the most trusted:
- Conventional grocery store
- Grocery store bakery
- Grocery store deli counter
- Grocery store for customer service
- Grocery store for fresh prepared meals
Who else made the cut
IGA didn't sweep everything, though.
Maxi was named the most trusted big-box grocery store, and it tied with Metro as the most trusted grocery store for new products.
Adonis, the Lebanese-founded chain known for its Middle Eastern and Mediterranean products, won the category for international foods.
Beyond the grocery aisles, Metro's Moi program was named the most trusted grocery loyalty program, while Jean Coutu took the top spot among pharmacies.
Other grocery staples Quebecers trust
The list also includes plenty of products you'll find on the shelves, and quite a few of them are Quebec favourites.
Québon was named the most trusted milk brand, Lactantia took the top spot for butter and POM won for white bread. Vachon was the most trusted brand of packaged snack cakes, while Lafleur came out on top for hot dogs.
And in a bit of timely news, Kraft Dinner was named Quebec's most trusted mac and cheese, just days after the mayor's Kraft Dinner comment took over social media.
How the winners were chosen
According to BrandSpark, shoppers who buy or use products in each category were asked to name the brand they trust most, without being shown a list of options.
To win, a brand needed at least 10% of the mentions in its category, and a lead of at least three percentage points over the runner-up. Brands closer than that were declared tied winners. BrandSpark says companies can't pay to win, and the research is funded by BrandSpark itself.
You can see the full list of Quebec winners on BrandSpark's website.
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