With the holidays coming up and the cost of living still climbing, plenty of Quebecers are probably wondering whether their paycheque is keeping up. New numbers from Statistics Canada offer a pretty good way to find out.

The federal agency's latest wage data by industry, released on November 6, shows how much full-time workers in Quebec earned in October. And a lot has changed since we last looked at these numbers in September.

Across all industries, the median weekly wage in Quebec now sits at $1,346.10, or about $70,000 a year (before taxes). That's up from $1,266 in August.

Back then, 11 sectors had a median wage above $1,000 a week. In October, that number grew to 13.

The data covers full-time workers aged 15 and up who usually work at least 30 hours a week at their main job. Keep in mind these are medians, not averages, and they lump together entry-level and senior roles, so your own pay could look quite different. Yearly amounts are estimates based on 52 weeks.

Here are the 13 highest-paying job sectors in Quebec right now.

13. Wholesale and retail trade

Median weekly wage: $1,040, or about $54,080 a year

Stores, grocery chains and wholesalers are new to the list this time around. The sector's median wage sat at exactly $1,000 all summer before inching up in the fall.

12. Other services (except public administration)

Median weekly wage: $1,153.88, or about $60,002 a year

This catch-all category includes auto repair shops, hair salons, community organizations and associations. It's also a newcomer, after jumping about 6% in a single month.

11. Health care and social assistance

Median weekly wage: $1,169.60, or about $60,819 a year

This sector covers everyone from nurses and orderlies in hospitals to staff at private clinics, long-term care homes and social services.

10. Manufacturing

Median weekly wage: $1,311.60, or about $68,203 a year

Factory and production workers, including machinists and food processing staff, round out the bottom of the top 10.

9. Information, culture and recreation

Median weekly wage: $1,345.75, or about $69,979 a year

Media, telecom, arts and recreation workers saw the biggest jump of any sector over the fall, with median pay up about 16.6% from August, even after a dip in October.

8. Transportation and warehousing

Median weekly wage: $1,400, or about $72,800 a year

Truck drivers, transit operators and warehouse workers moved up a spot, thanks to a $160 boost to their median weekly pay over the last couple of months.

7. Finance, insurance, real estate and leasing

Median weekly wage: $1,461.38, or about $75,992 a year

Bank employees, insurance agents and real estate brokers all fall under this sector, which has been steadily climbing over the past few months.

5 (tie). Professional, scientific and technical services

Median weekly wage: $1,600, or about $83,200 a year

Engineering firms, accounting offices, architects, law firms and IT companies make up this sector, which is now tied with construction.

5 (tie). Construction

Median weekly wage: $1,600, or about $83,200 a year

From electricians and plumbers to carpenters and construction managers, median pay on Quebec's job sites has held steady at $1,600 a week.

4. Educational services

Median weekly wage: $1,625.40, or about $84,521 a year

Elementary school teachers, CEGEP instructors and university staff slipped one spot from third to fourth.

3. Public administration

Median weekly wage: $1,663.20, or about $86,486 a year

Federal, provincial and municipal public servants made one of the biggest moves on the list, climbing from fifth to third.

2. Utilities

Median weekly wage: $1,923.25, or about $100,009 a year

This category covers jobs at Hydro-Québec, Énergir and water treatment plants. This sector is one of only two in Quebec where median pay tops $100,000 a year.

1. Forestry, fishing, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction

Median weekly wage: $2,140.40, or about $111,301 a year

Natural resources remains Quebec's highest-paying sector by a wide margin. Its median wage jumped nearly $200 a week from August, and it's now well over $100,000 a year.

At the bottom of the list

Accommodation and food services remains the lowest-paid sector in Quebec, with a median wage of $800 a week. That's less than half of what workers in natural resources earn.