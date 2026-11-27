These are the 13 highest-paying job fields in Quebec right now and 2 top $100K a year
No. 1 isn't law or medicine.
With the holidays coming up and the cost of living still climbing, plenty of Quebecers are probably wondering whether their paycheque is keeping up. New numbers from Statistics Canada offer a pretty good way to find out.
The federal agency's latest wage data by industry, released on November 6, shows how much full-time workers in Quebec earned in October. And a lot has changed since we last looked at these numbers in September.
Across all industries, the median weekly wage in Quebec now sits at $1,346.10, or about $70,000 a year (before taxes). That's up from $1,266 in August.
Back then, 11 sectors had a median wage above $1,000 a week. In October, that number grew to 13.
The data covers full-time workers aged 15 and up who usually work at least 30 hours a week at their main job. Keep in mind these are medians, not averages, and they lump together entry-level and senior roles, so your own pay could look quite different. Yearly amounts are estimates based on 52 weeks.
Here are the 13 highest-paying job sectors in Quebec right now.
13. Wholesale and retail trade
Median weekly wage: $1,040, or about $54,080 a year
Stores, grocery chains and wholesalers are new to the list this time around. The sector's median wage sat at exactly $1,000 all summer before inching up in the fall.
12. Other services (except public administration)
Median weekly wage: $1,153.88, or about $60,002 a year
This catch-all category includes auto repair shops, hair salons, community organizations and associations. It's also a newcomer, after jumping about 6% in a single month.
11. Health care and social assistance
Median weekly wage: $1,169.60, or about $60,819 a year
This sector covers everyone from nurses and orderlies in hospitals to staff at private clinics, long-term care homes and social services.
10. Manufacturing
Median weekly wage: $1,311.60, or about $68,203 a year
Factory and production workers, including machinists and food processing staff, round out the bottom of the top 10.
9. Information, culture and recreation
Median weekly wage: $1,345.75, or about $69,979 a year
Media, telecom, arts and recreation workers saw the biggest jump of any sector over the fall, with median pay up about 16.6% from August, even after a dip in October.
8. Transportation and warehousing
Median weekly wage: $1,400, or about $72,800 a year
Truck drivers, transit operators and warehouse workers moved up a spot, thanks to a $160 boost to their median weekly pay over the last couple of months.
7. Finance, insurance, real estate and leasing
Median weekly wage: $1,461.38, or about $75,992 a year
Bank employees, insurance agents and real estate brokers all fall under this sector, which has been steadily climbing over the past few months.
5 (tie). Professional, scientific and technical services
Median weekly wage: $1,600, or about $83,200 a year
Engineering firms, accounting offices, architects, law firms and IT companies make up this sector, which is now tied with construction.
5 (tie). Construction
Median weekly wage: $1,600, or about $83,200 a year
From electricians and plumbers to carpenters and construction managers, median pay on Quebec's job sites has held steady at $1,600 a week.
4. Educational services
Median weekly wage: $1,625.40, or about $84,521 a year
Elementary school teachers, CEGEP instructors and university staff slipped one spot from third to fourth.
3. Public administration
Median weekly wage: $1,663.20, or about $86,486 a year
Federal, provincial and municipal public servants made one of the biggest moves on the list, climbing from fifth to third.
2. Utilities
Median weekly wage: $1,923.25, or about $100,009 a year
This category covers jobs at Hydro-Québec, Énergir and water treatment plants. This sector is one of only two in Quebec where median pay tops $100,000 a year.
1. Forestry, fishing, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction
Median weekly wage: $2,140.40, or about $111,301 a year
Natural resources remains Quebec's highest-paying sector by a wide margin. Its median wage jumped nearly $200 a week from August, and it's now well over $100,000 a year.
At the bottom of the list
Accommodation and food services remains the lowest-paid sector in Quebec, with a median wage of $800 a week. That's less than half of what workers in natural resources earn.
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