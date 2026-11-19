Most of us log into our Hydro-Québec account a few times a year, usually to check a bill or see why it's higher than expected. This time, it might be worth logging in sooner.

Hydro-Québec is asking more than 60% of customers with an online account to reset their password, after its security systems detected a wave of suspicious logins this fall. That's about 1.7 million people, out of roughly 2.8 million account holders.

What happened

On the evening of October 20, Hydro-Québec's cybersecurity monitoring flagged more than 2,500 unusual logins to its online customer accounts, a spokesperson told Narcity Québec. As a precaution, the platform was quickly locked down to protect customers' accounts.

But according to Hydro-Québec, its own systems weren't hacked.

"Our internal systems were not compromised, and there was no leak of usernames or passwords from Hydro-Québec," spokesperson Louis-Olivier Batty said. Instead, the people behind the logins "used email addresses and passwords used on other websites."

In other words, if one of your accounts on another site was ever caught up in a data breach, and you use the same password for Hydro-Québec, hackers could try those same credentials to get in.

"That's why it's never recommended to use the same password on multiple websites or apps," the utility said.

Hydro-Québec also noted that your full bank account number and your social insurance number (SIN) can't be viewed in your online account.

Who needs to change their password

Since the incident, Hydro-Québec has tightened security on its online platform. Customers who created their account before 2023 are being asked to update their password to meet its current security requirements.

To find out if that includes you, just log in with your email address and current password. If you need a new one, a message will appear in your account, and you'll get a security code by email before you can set it.

According to Hydro-Québec's FAQ page, passwords now need at least eight characters, including at least one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one special character.

Hydro-Québec has also rolled out multi-factor authentication for all customers as of November 5. That means you'll now need a security code, sent by email, every time you log in. If you haven't received yours, check your spam folder.

Watch out for scams

Hydro-Québec is warning customers to be careful with emails and texts asking them to click a link to change their password. Fraudulent messages using the utility's name are sent out regularly, so it's best to go directly to Hydro-Québec's website through your browser instead.

Hydro-Québec's password reset page. Hydro-Québec

And if you've been using the same password for your Hydro-Québec account and a bunch of other sites, now might be a good time to change them, too.

This story was inspired by the article "Près de 2 M de clients d'Hydro-Québec doivent changer de mot de passe : Voici qui ça affecte," which was originally published on Narcity Québec.





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