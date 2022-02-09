Trending Topics

James William Awad Addressed Reports That His Rolls-Royce (Of Course) Was Seized By Police

"In Quebec, they tow your car for a few days if you forget to pay a ticket while you're on vacation."

Associate Editor
James William Awad

A few days after media outlets reported that the infamous Sunwing flight organizer's Rolls-Royce had been seized by police and towed due to unpaid tickets, James William Awad took to Twitter to respond.

According to La Presse, Captain Joël Lamarche of the Terrebonne, Saint-Anne-des-Plaines and Bois-des-Filion police department confirmed that a vehicle in the Bois-des-Filion area, where Awad resides, was seized in connection with "contraventions of the Highway Safety Code" on Sunday morning. However, it says that police did not name Awad.

La Presse also reported that images circulating on social media showed Awad driving his Rolls-Royce — with its recognizable 000 license plate — during the police intervention in which an officer searches the trunk of the car before Award gets out. The article also notes a photo Awad posted to Instagram with a bunch of tickets and the words "World Record."

In a tweet early on February 9, Awad wrote, "Cars are paid in full, no finance. In Quebec, they tow your car for a few days if you forget to pay a ticket while you're on vacation enjoying pina colada under the sun after 2 years of covid quarantine. They also leak it to journalists if you were on that sunwing flight."

Releasing music under the name Senior, Awad used an animated image of him leaning against a black Rolls-Royce as the album cover for Trust In Me.

Awad recently announced he was looking to hire a personal assistant who he'll pay $1 million per year for tasks, such as bringing him a bowl of fruits every morning and making sure he has at least one facial booked weekly.

The 24/7 job also entails "making sure all the bills are paid on time," he told MTL Blog, as well as "follow ups on maintenance for my houses, cars, and buildings" — so whoever gets the gig may need to ensure his tickets are paid and his cars aren't towed again.

MTL Blog contacted Terrebonne police and they confirmed by email that "a vehicle seizure took place for offences related to the Highway Safety Code" but they would not confirm the type of offence or name of the offender(s).

This article’s right-hand cover image of a car with license plate 000, which looks like a Rolls-Royce, is from James William Awad's Facebook but we have not independently verified that it's the automobile in question.

