More than a Mediterranean escape: the people and flavours behind Montreal's Kif Kif
Montreal has never been short on restaurants drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean and the Middle East. But every so often, a place comes along that offers something beyond a beautiful room and a menu of familiar flavours. Kif Kif, tucked into Westmount just steps from Atwater Metro, is one of those places.
At first glance, it's easy to fall for the atmosphere. Warm limewash walls, marble, white oak and soft sage accents give the space the feeling of a long lunch somewhere along the Mediterranean coast. It's bright without feeling sterile, polished without being pretentious, and designed for the kind of meal that turns into an entire evening.
But what makes Kif Kif interesting isn't just the setting. It's the story behind the food and the two culinary perspectives shaping it.
Two heritages, one shared table
At the heart of Kif Kif is executive chef and Montreal native Dan Geltner, whose approach to cooking is deeply connected to his family's Israeli roots. Working alongside chef de cuisine Alireza Yousefinia, whose Iranian culinary heritage brings another rich layer of influence, the two create a menu that feels personal rather than prescribed.
The result isn't an attempt to recreate a particular restaurant, region or traditional menu. Instead, it's a meeting point between generations of food culture, family recipes and the freedom to interpret those influences through a contemporary Montreal lens.
That distinction matters. Middle Eastern cuisine is often grouped into one broad category, when in reality it encompasses an extraordinary range of regional traditions, ingredients and techniques. At Kif Kif, those influences are allowed to coexist while retaining their own character.
The food is familiar enough to invite you in, but thoughtful enough to keep you curious. The food is meant to be shared.
The menu follows the spirit of mezze dining: generous plates, bold flavours and a table that becomes more interesting as more dishes arrive.
It starts, as any good meal should, with the pita. Made in-house and served warm, it's the perfect vehicle for Kif Kif's dips and spreads. The hummus is exceptionally creamy, the muhammara brings sweetness and depth from roasted red peppers and walnuts, and the charred eggplant offers a smoky, savoury contrast.
From there, the menu moves between fresh, bright dishes and richer, more comforting plates. Beets with labneh, crunchy salads layered with vegetables and herbs, charcoal-grilled skewers and dishes like beef arayes give the menu a sense of variety without losing its cohesion.
There is a particular attention to contrast here: creamy against crunchy, bright acidity against rich sauces, smoky grilled flavours alongside fresh herbs and vegetables. These are dishes that work individually, but become even better when shared across the table.
And sharing is really the point.
Rather than making dinner feel like a series of individual orders, Kif Kif encourages a more communal way of eating: ordering a little more, passing plates around and discovering something unexpected along the way.
As the restaurant celebrates its first anniversary this November, it feels like a fitting moment to discover what has been taking shape in Westmount.
Courtesy of Emily Sheiner
Walk through the kitchen and up a back flight of stairs to find the restaurant's speakeasy-style private dining room; an intimate and inviting space perfect for birthdays, corporate dinners and special occasions. Accommodating up to 30 guests seated at a single long candle-illuminated table or ~50 guests cocktail-style featuring easy yet thoughtfully curated set menus and special drink rates reserved just for private dining guests.
Whether you're stopping in for a signature cocktail (we recommend their Moroccan-inspired Manhattan: Midnight in Marrakesh) and a few mezze plates or settling in for a full dinner, Kif Kif offers something that can be difficult to find: a restaurant with a clear identity, a sense of warmth and a story worth tasting.
Kif Kif
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern, Mediterranean
Address: 4124, rue Ste-Catherine O., Westmount, QC
Why You Need To Go: For a taste of the Mediterranean in a bright, beautiful setting, with delicious sharing plates, fresh pita and plenty of reasons to linger over dinner.