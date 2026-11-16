LASSO Montreal's 2027 lineup includes Zach Bryan — and tickets cost more than last year
The first headliners are out, and tickets cost more than last year 🤠
Quebec country music fans can finally start planning their summer. The first headliners for LASSO Montréal 2027 have been announced, and Zach Bryan and The Chicks are leading the way.
The sixth edition of Montreal's country music festival takes over Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 14 and 15, 2027. Tucker Wetmore and Sam Barber are also on the bill, with more artists to be revealed in the new year.
If you want to be there, you'll have to move quickly. Tickets for the 2027 festival go on sale this week, and the price of a two-day pass has gone up.
Here's everything you need to know about the lineup, ticket prices and presale details.
When is LASSO Montréal 2027?
The festival returns to Parc Jean-Drapeau on Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15, 2027. It's organized by Evenko.
Like last year, the party also starts a day early with LASSO en ville, a kickoff event downtown on Friday, August 13.
Who's playing LASSO Montréal 2027?
So far, these are the names that have been announced:
- Zach Bryan (headliner)
- The Chicks (headliner)
- Tucker Wetmore
- Sam Barber
How much are LASSO Montréal 2027 tickets?
Two-day passes start at $295 for general admission. That's $45 more than last year, when the starting price was $250, an increase of 18%.
Here are the starting prices for two-day passes:
- General admission: $295
- Terrasse festive: $455
- Or Birkenstock: $560
- Sky Saloon: $710
- Diamant: $995
Prices were confirmed at the time of publication but can change at any time, and it's worth checking whether taxes and fees are included at checkout.
When do LASSO Montréal 2027 tickets go on sale?
There are a few ways to get in early:
- American Express presale: Cardholders get early access until Thursday, November 19 at 9:59 p.m.
- Newsletter and SMS presale: People signed up for the festival's newsletter and text alerts also get a presale.
- General sale: Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m.
Tickets are sold on the official LASSO Montréal website.
This story was inspired by the article "LASSO Montréal 2027 dévoile ses têtes d'affiche, dont Zach Bryan (et augmente ses prix)," which was originally published on Narcity Québec.
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