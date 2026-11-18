It's still one of the best in Canada.

Last year, McGill University had plenty to celebrate. The Montreal school jumped into the global top 10 of QS's ranking of the world’s most sustainable universities, landing in ninth place, its best result yet.

This year, it couldn't quite hang on.

In the 2027 edition of the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability, released on November 17, McGill is tied for 12th place worldwide. That's a three-spot drop, though it's still the third-highest-ranked university in Canada, behind the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia.

It's the second QS setback for McGill this year. Back in June, the university held on to its title as Canada's top school in QS's main world ranking, but slipped from 27th to 30th place globally.

How the ranking works

The sustainability ranking looks at how well universities contribute to a more sustainable future through their teaching, research, campus operations, governance and community involvement.

This year's edition includes more than 2,000 universities from over 100 countries and territories, including nearly 40 in Canada.

Each school is scored in three categories:

Environmental impact: sustainability in education, research and campus operations, climate commitments and alumni impact

sustainability in education, research and campus operations, climate commitments and alumni impact Social impact: employability, equality, health and well-being, educational impact and knowledge exchange

employability, equality, health and well-being, educational impact and knowledge exchange Governance: ethical leadership, transparency, accountability and stakeholder participation

Canada still has 2 schools in the top 10

While McGill dropped out of the top 10, Canada is still well represented near the top. U of T fell one spot to third, while UBC climbed one spot to fourth.

Sweden's Lund University held on to first place for another year.

Here's the global top 10:

Lund University (Sweden) ETH Zurich (Switzerland) University of Toronto (Canada) University of British Columbia (Canada) UNSW Sydney (Australia) Stanford University (U.S.) University of Cambridge (U.K.) University of California, Berkeley (U.S.) UCL (U.K.) (tie) University of Melbourne (Australia) (tie)

How Quebec's other universities did

McGill wasn't the only Quebec school to slip this year.

The Université de Montréal is tied for 57th, down from tied for 53rd last year. Concordia University is tied for 201st, a slight drop from 188th. Université Laval is tied for 110th, and the Université du Québec network is tied for 752nd.

The Université de Sherbrooke, the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières and the École de technologie supérieure also made the list, but placed near the bottom.

Most Canadian schools dropped

Quebec's universities weren't alone. Most of Canada’s top schools lost ground this year.

Here's how the rest of Canada's top 10 compares to last year:

Western University: tied for 36th (down from tied for 24th)

Université de Montréal: tied for 57th (down from tied for 53rd)

University of Waterloo: tied for 76th (down from tied for 69th)

Queen’s University: tied for 81st (down from tied for 59th)

University of Alberta: tied for 83rd (down from tied for 74th)

McMaster University: tied for 99th (down from tied for 92nd)

Université Laval: tied for 110th

Dalhousie University (tied for 127th) and the University of Ottawa (tied for 146th) also fell from last year, when they placed tied for 107th and tied for 116th.

You can see the full ranking on QS's website.





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