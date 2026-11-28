You might want to stay home for the holidays. 🎄

Winters in Quebec can get brutal. As a result, many Montrealers often use the holidays as a chance to get away, whether at a beach somewhere warm or a European city decked out in Christmas lights.

But according to a new ranking, you might not need to go very far to find one of the most festive holiday destinations in the world.

A new study by BC Game ranked the best cities to spend Christmas in 2026, and Montreal came in second place worldwide, behind only Berlin. And it wasn't the only Quebec spot in the top five.

How the ranking works

The study looked at 47 popular Christmas destinations around the world and scored them on nine factors:

Hotel prices on December 25 and 26 (20%)

Number of major Christmas markets (20%)

Probability of snow on Christmas Day (15%)

Average December temperature (10%)

Gift and specialty shops (10%)

Christmas events during December (10%)

Average meal price (5%)

Cost of a hot drink (5%)

Safety (5%)

The data came from sources like Booking.com, Numbeo, WeatherSpark, Tripadvisor and Eventbrite. December temperatures between -5°C and 5°C were considered ideal, so cities that were cold, but not too cold, scored best.

Why Montreal came in second

Montreal finished with a score of 76 out of 100, and according to the study, it's the pick for anyone who wants a real winter feel on Christmas Day.

Snow played a big part. The study gives Montreal a 47% chance of snow on December 25, and the odds could be even better this year. The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for a white Christmas in southern Quebec, with its December forecast predicting snowy periods right through the holidays.

December temperatures here average around -5°C, right at the edge of the study's ideal range. Cold, sure, but anyone who stood outside at the Santa Claus Parade in a T-shirt last weekend knows Montreal weather can surprise you.

The study also credits the city with about 110 Christmas events throughout December, and anyone who's spent the holidays here knows that's no exaggeration. The Great Christmas Market is back at Place des Festivals until January 3, and the Christmas Village at Atwater Market will stay open through Christmas Eve for the first time this year.

Beyond the markets, the city has seen a CPKC holiday train roll through with free concerts, the Coca-Cola Christmas trucks making stops across the island and a Christmas tavern on Saint-Laurent that looks like the inside of a snow globe.

According to the study, Montreal also has nearly 280 gift and souvenir shops. A hotel room on Christmas night costs about $135, and a typical restaurant meal comes in under $20.

Montreal even came out ahead of some of the world's most iconic holiday destinations, including Paris (fourth), Rome (seventh) and Vienna (10th).

Quebec City is the best bet for a white Christmas

Quebec City came in fifth place, and it's the snowiest city on the list. According to the study, there's a 54% chance of snow on Christmas Day, the highest of any city ranked.

It's also the coldest, with December temperatures averaging around -6°C. Visitors can explore seven major Christmas markets and more than 120 souvenir shops, while hotels cost about $143 on Christmas night. Quebec City also scored well for safety, with nearly 78 out of 100.

The top 10 cities to spend Christmas in 2026

Berlin, Germany Montreal, Canada Chicago, United States Paris, France Quebec City, Canada Vilnius, Lithuania Rome, Italy Tallinn, Estonia Riga, Latvia Vienna, Austria

Berlin took the top spot thanks to its roughly 100 Christmas markets and hotel rooms under $80 a night on Christmas.

At the other end of the list, New York came in dead last, mostly because of hotel prices that reached $419 a night.

Vancouver was the only other Canadian city in the study, placing much lower, with a score of 50.





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