It took months of drama, a suspension and one very loud chant at the Bell Centre, but Dylan Larkin is officially a member of the Montreal Canadiens.

The Habs acquired the former Detroit Red Wings captain in a blockbuster trade on Sunday, giving the team a proven No. 2 centre behind Nick Suzuki. And he won't have to wait long to make his debut.

Here's what to know about the newest Hab.

1. He'll make his debut tonight

Larkin was on the ice for the Canadiens' morning skate on Monday, and he's set to play his first game with the team tonight against the Los Angeles Kings at the Bell Centre. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

It'll be his first NHL game in nearly a month. Larkin last played on October 26, with two goals and six points in 10 games for Detroit this season.

2. He'll wear No. 89

The Canadiens confirmed on Monday afternoon that Larkin will wear No. 89 in Montreal.

It's a new look for the centre, who wore No. 71 for his entire career in Detroit. Back at the University of Michigan, he wore No. 19, but that number was retired by the Red Wings in honour of Steve Yzerman.

3. He asked to be traded from his hometown team

Larkin, a Michigan native, spent his whole career with his hometown Red Wings, who drafted him 15th overall in 2014. But things turned sour this year.

He requested a trade in June. Detroit then stripped him of the captaincy at the start of training camp in September, after six seasons wearing the "C," and he was booed by fans at the team's home opener. On October 29, Larkin told the Red Wings he would no longer play for them while he waited for a trade, and the team suspended him without pay.

All told, the standoff reportedly cost him about $1 million in salary.

4. Montreal fans were chanting his name weeks ago

Habs fans made their feelings clear long before the trade. When the Red Wings visited the Bell Centre on October 10, the crowd broke into chants of "We want Larkin!"

At the time, the Canadiens weren't even on the list of teams he'd agreed to be traded to. Larkin admitted afterward that he never imagined hearing something like that in Montreal. He later expanded his list to include the Canadiens.

5. He's barely played in the playoffs

Despite more than a decade in the NHL, Larkin has played just five playoff games, all as a rookie in 2016, when Detroit lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

The Red Wings haven't made the playoffs since, missing out for 10 straight seasons. The Canadiens, on the other hand, made it to the Eastern Conference final last season, so Larkin could finally get another shot this spring.

6. He's an Olympic gold medallist

Larkin helped Team USA win gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, beating Canada 2-1 in overtime in the final. It was the first Olympic gold for the U.S. men since the "Miracle on Ice" in 1980.

Habs fans may want to forgive him for that one.

7. He cost the Canadiens a lot, and he's here for a while

The trade didn't come cheap. Montreal sent forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, top centre prospect Michael Hage, and a package of draft picks to Detroit, including first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. The Canadiens also got a pair of picks back in the deal.

MTL Blog www.facebook.com

How do you feel about the Habs' latest blockbuster trade? 🏒The Canadiens acquired forward Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. In exchange, Montreal sent Kirby Dach, Samuel...

In return, they get a 30-year-old centre with five seasons left on his eight-year, $69.6 million contract, which carries an average annual value of $8.7 million. That means Larkin could be centring Montreal's second line through the 2030-31 season.

8. He's excited to be in Montreal

After months of uncertainty, Larkin sounded relieved to finally be in Montreal.

"I'm so happy to be here," he said at his first press conference with the Canadiens on Monday, alongside general manager Kent Hughes. "I'm here now and I'm excited to be a Montreal Canadien and be a part of what's going on here."

The move shouldn't be too big of an adjustment, either. Larkin said he and his wife have spent plenty of time in Quebec over the years, and they both have strong ties to Canada.

"My wife and I are very excited to immerse ourselves in the culture here. It's not that much of a culture shock for us," he said. "We've travelled here a lot and I've had a lot of tournaments here, a lot of extended time, and played some of my best hockey here in Quebec."

"My dad is Canadian, my wife is Canadian, and Montreal's such a great city and has so much to offer."