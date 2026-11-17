Montreal isn't short on streets worth arguing about. Ask locals to name their favourite and you'll probably get a handful of different answers.

When we put the question to MTL Blog readers earlier this month, asking them to name the prettiest street in the city, Sherbrooke Street West came out on top, with Rue Duluth a close second.

Time Out has a different take. The travel outlet just released its 2026 list of the coolest streets in the world, and Boulevard Saint-Laurent landed in sixth place, making it the only Canadian street to make the cut.

Widely known as "The Main," the long north-south artery runs from the Old Port through Chinatown, the Plateau, Mile End and Little Italy. It's also the historic dividing line between the city's east and west addresses, so chances are you've crossed it more times than you can count.

How does Time Out pick?

The list starts with Time Out's global network of editors and writers, who nominate streets in their own cities. A panel of editors then judges each one on food and drink, shopping, nightlife, street life, community and local businesses.

Time Out editor Grace Beard describes a cool street as "somewhere locals actually want to spend their time," and says what ties this year's list together is its "palpable buzz." The aim, according to Time Out, was also to highlight places beyond the usual tourist trail.

As for Saint-Laurent, Time Out says it's the place to "mainline Montreal in a day." The write-up calls the 11-kilometre stretch the city’s main artery and cultural epicentre, cutting through Chinatown, the Plateau, Mile End, Little Italy, Little Portugal and Little Haiti, with stops like Schwartz's, Casa del Popolo and Patati Patata along the way.

It also credits the annual MURAL festival, which pedestrianizes the street each summer, for turning the Main into "a living museum of Montréal's multicultural identity."

Who made the top 5?

Bangkok's Song Wat Road took the top spot. It's the creative hub near the Chao Phraya River where entrepreneurs have turned old shophouses and warehouses into new businesses, many of them sitting next to traditional ones. London's Golborne Road came second, praised for its mix of Portuguese, Moroccan and Middle Eastern restaurants.

Here's how the full ranking looks:

Song Wat Road, Bangkok Golborne Road, London Fernández de Enciso, Buenos Aires Vaasankatu, Helsinki Neil Road, Singapore Boulevard Saint-Laurent, Montreal Upper Lascar Row, Hong Kong Rua do Forno do Tijolo, Lisbon Beach Street, George Town Karl-Heine-Strasse, Leipzig Beco do Bragança, Rio de Janeiro East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia Sanjo-dori, Kyoto Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles Chang Moi Road, Chiang Mai Ząbkowska Street, Warsaw Atlantic Avenue, New York York Road, Birmingham Ebenezer Place, Adelaide Florida Road, Durban Yuyuan Lu, Shanghai Heol Maengwyn, Machynlleth Mutrah Corniche, Muscat Ward Avenue, Sydney Oyafuko Street, Fukuoka Calle Alejandro Cárdenas, Puerto Escondido La 70, Medellín Corniche des Almadies, Dakar

Not Montreal's first time

Saint-Laurent is the latest in a strong run for the city. Last year, Sherbrooke Street West ranked fifth, the only Canadian street in the top 10, while Vancouver’s Cambie Street came in 20th. That's also the street our readers picked as Montreal's prettiest. Before that, Verdun's Wellington Street was named the coolest street in the world back in 2022.

This year, Vancouver dropped off the list, which leaves Saint-Laurent carrying the country on its own.

You can browse the full list on the Time Out website.