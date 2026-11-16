Montreal had over 500 break-ins last month — and one area keeps topping the list
We're on track to have over 6,400 in 2026.
If you've been keeping an eye on break-ins in Montreal this year, there's some encouraging news. Things have been quietly calming down since the summer.
The latest crime report from the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) covers all of October, and it shows the break-in count dropping for the third month in a row. It also shows that one part of the island is still seeing a lot more activity than the others.
In total, 536 break-ins were recorded last month. That's about 17 a day, or roughly one every 83 minutes. While those numbers are far from encouraging, they're well below the summer pace. The monthly total peaked at 620 in July, then fell to 598 in August and 570 in September, which we looked at in last month's report. October had the lowest number of recorded break-ins since April.
It's also a big improvement on last year. October 2025 was the worst month of that year, with 642 break-ins, making this October's total is about 17% lower.
The figures come from the SPVM's monthly crime report, which is published on the City of Montreal's open data portal.
Which Montreal neighbourhoods had the most break-ins
The SPVM splits the island into four regions, and the north end came out on top again in October with 181 break-ins, or about one in every three. It's the fifth month in a row it has led the list.
Here's how the four regions compared:
- North: 181
- West: 157
- South: 114
- East: 84
The north covers areas like Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Saint-Michel, Villeray, Parc-Extension, Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie and the Plateau-Mont-Royal.
The west stretches from Côte-des-Neiges, Outremont and the Town of Mount Royal through Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Côte-Saint-Luc, Hampstead and Saint-Laurent, out to Lachine, LaSalle and the West Island suburbs. It recorded 157 break-ins, up slightly from 154 in September.
The south saw the biggest change. It recorded 114 break-ins, down from 150 in September and well below its high of 184 in July. The region consists of downtown, the rest of Ville-Marie, Westmount, the Sud-Ouest, Verdun and Île-des-Soeurs.
The east end was the quietest part of the island again, with 84 break-ins. It has logged the fewest of the four regions in every month of 2026. The region includes Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Mercier, Montréal-Nord, Saint-Léonard, Anjou, Rivière-des-Prairies, Pointe-aux-Trembles and Montréal-Est.
Keep in mind these are raw counts, and the regions vary in size, so they show where incidents are concentrated rather than how likely any one household is to be targeted.
How 2026 is shaping up
Through the first ten months of 2026, Montreal has logged 5,439 break-ins, compared with 5,710 over the same stretch of 2025, a drop of about 4.7%. If November and December look like they did last year (565 and 453), 2026 would end the year at roughly 6,460, below 2025's total of 6,728. Our look back at 2025 has more on last year's numbers.
Here's how each month of 2026 compares with the same month last year:
- January: 545 (498 in 2025)
- February: 440 (430)
- March: 548 (539)
- April: 468 (596)
- May: 565 (602)
- June: 549 (612)
- July: 620 (606)
- August: 598 (595)
- September: 570 (590)
- October: 536 (642)
To check activity near you, the SPVM's monthly crime report can be filtered by region, police station (PDQ) and month on the City of Montreal's open data portal.
How to protect your home from break-ins
With the holidays coming up and many people travelling, it's a good time to run through a few basics. Here's what the SPVM and the RCMP recommend:
- Keep entrances well lit, and put lights on timers so the house looks lived-in.
- Lock doors even when you're home, and add a crossbar inside patio doors.
- Put ladders and tools away so they can't be used to get in.
- Don't leave empty boxes from new electronics outside, since they advertise what's inside.
- Keep trip plans off social media, and have someone pick up your mail and shovel your walkway while you're away.
If you see something suspicious, call 911. Anyone with information about break-ins can also send a confidential tip to Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133.
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