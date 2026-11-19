A Montreal teen is now one of Canada's most wanted fugitives — Here's the full list
Some offer awards of up to $100K for info leading to arrest.
Canada's newest list of most wanted fugitives is out, and a 19-year-old from Montreal has landed near the very top.
The Bolo Program unveiled the latest version of its Top 25 at a news conference in Toronto on Thursday, November 19. Most of the people on the list are wanted for murder or attempted murder, and four of them are being sought by police here in Quebec.
The program, whose name stands for "be on the lookout," also released life-sized, AI-generated videos of each suspect to show how they might look in public. Rewards totalling up to $650,000 are being offered for information leading to the arrests of eight of the fugitives, including all of the top five.
At the top of the list is Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar. He's wanted by Winnipeg police for a 2023 murder, and is also on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list.
Bolo is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to his arrest in Canada or the U.S.
Here are the fugitives with ties to Quebec.
No. 2: Kyle Prouse
Kyle ProuseBOLO
The second-most wanted fugitive in the country is Kyle Prouse, a Montrealer wanted by Toronto police for attempted murder.
Prouse allegedly shot a member of a mall security team following a jewellery store robbery in Toronto. The victim survived. Bolo is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to his arrest, the second-highest on the list.
In a statement read on his behalf at Thursday's news conference, the victim thanked the security colleagues and hospital staff who saved his life, and warned that the man who shot him is becoming more dangerous.
"Bad guys can only run for so long before police catch up," the statement read. "They can only hide for so long before someone spots them."
No. 4: Ayoub Mohamed
Ayoub MohamedBOLO
The highest-ranked fugitive wanted by Quebec police is Ayoub Mohamed, a 19-year-old Montrealer sought by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) for murder.
He’s wanted in connection with the death of Jordan Gagné, who was shot on September 4 at a barbershop where he worked on Alexandre Street in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, west of Montreal. Another suspect has already been arrested in the case.
Bolo is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest.
According to his police profile, Mohamed stands about 5'11" and weighs around 132 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He usually has a thin moustache, though he may have shaved his head to change his appearance. The SQ has also said he may wear a blue bandana to hide his face.
No. 10: Gianpietro Tiberio
Gianpietro TiberioBOLO
Gianpietro Tiberio is wanted by the Montreal police (SPVM) for first-degree murder and attempted murder, in connection with a 2012 shooting at the former Domenica-In café on Provencher Boulevard in Saint-Léonard. Domenico Facchini was killed, and Vito D’Orazio was injured.
Tiberio has been on the run since a major police operation targeting organized crime in June 2025, and he was added to the province’s most wanted list a few months later.
He's described as about 5'11" and 243 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes, and he may have a beard. Police have previously said they believe he may be in the Greater Toronto Area.
No. 13: Dylan Denis
Dylan DenisBOLO
A familiar name is back on the list. Dylan Denis, a 29-year-old Montrealer, is wanted by the SPVM for first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville on May 14, 2024.
Earlier this year, Denis climbed to Canada's second-most wanted fugitive, with a reward of up to $100,000. He now sits at No. 13, with a reward of up to $50,000. Two other suspects in the case have already been arrested.
Investigators have said Denis has several recognizable tattoos.
No. 25: Tommy Bernier-Thibault
Tommy Bernier-ThibaultBOLO
Rounding out the list is Tommy Bernier-Thibault, 26, who's wanted by Lévis police for assault-related charges, including assault by strangulation or choking, uttering death threats and causing bodily harm.
Nicknamed "Montmagny," he allegedly assaulted employees at a licensed establishment in Lévis in November 2022. Authorities consider him an influential figure in the Blood Family Mafia, or BFM, and believe he could be closely tied to the group's conflict with the Hells Angels. A February 2026 police operation targeting his network led to 10 arrests, but he remains at large, possibly in Europe.
What to do if you see them
Police are asking anyone who spots one of the fugitives not to approach them and to call 911 right away.
Tips about Quebec cases can also be shared confidentially with the SQ's Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264. You can find each suspect's full profile, along with tip lines and reward details, on the Bolo Program's website.
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