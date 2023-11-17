This Massive Montreal Crystal Sale Is Glittering With Loads Of Gems & Semi-Precious Stones
You can mine a quarry's worth of gems, minerals, and rare fossils at Montreal's biggest crystal warehouse sale. From November 18 to 26, Gneiss Guy in Lasalle is opening its vaults and offering wholesale prices to the public.
Geodes gleam from every aisle of the two-storey warehouse. Flashes of blue, green, and purple are sure to catch your eye along with the prices, which start at $5 for everything from jewelry to home decor.
Rows of geodes, crystals and gems at the Gneiss Guy warehouse in Montreal.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
You can score 70% off sparkling amethysts from Brazil, rainbow-hued mixed minerals from India, and intricate fossil fish from Wyoming. There are 20-million-year-old Megladon shark teeth across the way from carved stone skulls and obelisks in every colour.
You'll find items with varying levels of rarity and price, with some unique pieces fetching higher values due to their size or rarity. For instance, while many fist-sized crystals average around $10 to $15, larger, more exceptional items can be priced in the thousands.
One particularly well-preserved Dipomystus fossil from 60 million years ago, for instance, is listed for $2,500.
But the stock isn't just made up of standalone gems. There are also wearable items, like pendants and scented home decor, that incorporate semi-precious stones.
The event includes a variety of gem-inspired and infused candles from Azura Naturals. The small-batch candles combine the aromatic with the visual, topped with crystals that match the energy of each scent. They're marked at $15 each, down from $45.
Soy wax candles topped with gems from Azura Naturals.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
The warehouse, a two-level paradise for gem lovers, invites visitors to explore and discover. The staff are knowledgeable and passionate about their craft, and are on hand to answer questions and guide customers through the vast selection.
The first floor is dedicated to glittering, finished products, while the upstairs offers a liquidation of raw materials. Visitors can pick up large quantities of quartz and amethyst for less and practice their polishing or mounting techniques at home.
"We get big barrels full of raw stone directly from Brazil and we process it all here," said Gneiss Guy Operations Director Ariana Cojocaru told MTL Blog. Now, those barrels have been repurposed to showcase other stones, adding a rustic touch to the warehouse's glossy collection.
A selection of larger geodes on a table in front of rows of gems.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
"When people think about crystals, amethyst is one of the main ones that comes to mind," sad Cojocaru.
"Our most popular items are amethyst cathedrals, rose quartz towers, and selenite products, which are not only visually stunning but also carry symbolic meaning," she said.
Intricately patterned agate bookends, made of sliced and polished stone, have also been flying off the shelves at their lower $30 rate, said Cojocaru, along with bracelets.
Agate book ends.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
A bracelet wall near the entrance lets you wear your favourite crystals — from turquoise and various shades of amethyst to carnelian and even agate with black lava — integrating their beauty and attributed properties into everyday life.
Gneiss Guy products come from parts of Ontario and Alberta in Canada, along with international destinations like Morocco, Mexico, Madagascar, and Brazil. The warehouse prides itself on its direct relationships with miners and artisans, ensuring ethical sourcing and authenticity.
The bracelet wall at Gneiss guy with dozens of gem-based options.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
In addition to raw and polished stones, the sale also features a range of displays and lamp accessories. You can get simple plastic rings ($2) or metal stands ($5) to protect your gems or keep them off of a delicate surface.
There is also a selection of different-sized LED lighting hook-ups to illuminate gems from the inside, starting at $15.
A selenite moon bowl, held in front of sandstone figures.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL Blog
For those intrigued by the metaphysical aspects of crystals, the warehouse offers various tools for cleansing and meditation. Selenite, a popular choice for purifying other stones, is available in numerous forms, including bowls and towers, all sourced from Morocco.
"After using your crystal, basically this is like a cleansing container. You can put a crystal inside of the bowl to cleanse it from any negative energy that it may have absorbed," said Cojocaru.
"People can also place their gems on selenite trays, or just use the stone for relaxation. Some people like to hold selenite wands while they meditate. There are also other ways to incorporate it in your home by using candle holders," she said.
Gneiss Guy is selling over a dozen glowing selenite objects as part of its sale, starting with moon charging plates for $8 and carved discs for $10.
Boxes of mixed minerals from India.Sofia Misenheimer | MTL BlogThe Gneiss Guy warehouse sale promises an experience that is glittering with possibilities. It's the perfect place to stock. upon objects of beauty or tools for metaphysical exploration for yourself, or others, ahead of the holidays.
Gneiss Guy Warehouse Sale
When: November 18 to 26
Where: 9715, rue Clement, Lasalle, QC