A giant Montreal pothole swallowed an SUV and people can't believe it's real
No, the video isn’t AI. 🕳️
Montreal drivers have learned to adapt to the city's endless array of potholes. Sudden craters, surprise flat tires and the occasional stretch of pavement that looks a lot like the surface of the moon are just part of life here.
But what happened on Tuesday evening was on another level.
Around 5 p.m. on November 17, a Honda SUV sank into a massive hole that opened up in the road at Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, right in front of the Palais des congrès and the restaurant Toqué!, on the edge of Old Montreal.
MTL Blog was among the first to share photos of the scene on Instagram, captured by a photographer who wished to remain anonymous. The images show the SUV's front end buried deep in the pavement, as if the road had simply opened up beneath it.
Montrealers had a lot to say
The photos sparked plenty of reactions in the comments. Many people tagged Saâd Tekiout, better known as Marquize, the landscaper who became a local folk hero this spring for filling Montreal's potholes himself, asking him to come to the rescue.
Some commenters couldn't resist a joke at the city's expense.
"City will still slap a $90 parking ticket on it," one person wrote.
For others, though, it struck a nerve. "We pay taxes for this," another commenter said, while one driver argued that the city should pay for damage in situations like these. They shared that a pothole at a highway exit blew out one of their tires last year, leaving them with at least $1,000 in repairs.
Even insurance company Belairdirect chimed in: "Just make sure to include this picture in your insurance claim."
One of many comments on MTL Blog's Instagram post. @MTLBlog | Instagram.
Marquize showed up in person
It didn't take long for Tekiout to get involved. He posted several videos of the scene that evening, which quickly went viral, with one racking up more than 41,000 likes on Instagram.
Once the SUV had been towed away, Tekiout climbed into the hole to film himself. The hole, about two metres in size, appeared to swallow him almost completely.
When he arrived around 6:30 p.m., about an hour and a half after the incident, the area still hadn't been secured by the city, according to Tekiout. The Journal de Montréal, which went to the scene around 9 p.m., reported that small cones and yellow caution tape had finally been set up around the hole.
"Unbelievable, but true," Tekiout wrote in one of his captions.
It wasn't technically a pothole
As dramatic as it looked, the hole wasn't caused by Montreal's usual pothole problem.
The City of Montreal told Narcity Québec that the road caved in because of a leak in a four-inch pipe, which created a hollow space under the pavement. Crews from the Ville-Marie borough were on site to carry out repairs.
Still, it's hard to blame anyone for assuming the worst. Montreal's roads have been in the spotlight for a long time.
Back in March, a local entrepreneur launched Ayoye.ca, a free map where drivers can report potholes in real time, after one too many jolts behind the wheel. Even Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada wasn't spared, getting two flat tires on Notre-Dame Street.
Then came Tekiout himself. After his pothole-patching videos took off in April, he launched a GoFundMe campaign to keep the repairs going, raising tens of thousands of dollars from Montrealers.
In May, CAA-Quebec released its annual list of Quebec's worst roads. While no Montreal street cracked the provincial top 10, Rue Notre-Dame Est topped the Montreal list. Around the same time, the city announced it was boosting its pothole repair budget.
When a hole big enough to swallow an SUV opens up in the middle of the city, maybe it's no surprise that people's first reaction was "of course."
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.