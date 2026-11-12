I compared croissants from Metro, Walmart and IGA — The winner (and loser) is so obvious
It turns out pricier isn't always better! 🥐
Montreal grocery stores make plenty of promises in the pastry aisle, but looking French and tasting real are two different things. I picked up croissants from Metro, Walmart and IGA to compare buttery flavour, flaky layers and value for money — and find out which Montreal grocery store has the best croissants for an affordable snack.
A good croissant should leave a mess. If I can eat one without getting crumbs on my shirt, I'm immediately suspicious. I want flaky layers, a solid buttery flavour and a soft centre that makes getting pastry all over myself feel like a reasonable trade-off. Basically, I want to feel like I'm in a rom-com set in a Paris café and the love of my life is about to walk in. I don't think that's an unreasonable amount of emotional responsibility to place on a pastry.
But when I'm picking up croissants at the grocery store, I'm also looking for convenience and value. Something I can grab alongside my groceries and look forward to eating the next morning, when I'm already running late after snoozing my alarm 30 times. At that point, I don't need romance. I need breakfast and a believable excuse for being late.
All three stores are competing for the honour of not ruining my morning, and I wanted to see which one actually makes an effort.
For this taste test, I'm comparing taste, freshness, texture, flakiness and overall value for money. I'm also looking at the price in relation to how many croissants come in each package, because getting more of something I don't want to eat isn't much of a bargain.
Despite the rom-com fantasy, my expectations are pretty straightforward: a croissant I'd happily eat on its own, without needing a generous layer of jam to give it a personality.
IGA
IGA’s croissants weren’t quite what I’d hoped for.
Zeinab El Darwich | MTL Blog
IGA. IGA, IGA, IGA... Please read that with a deep sigh and the disappointment of someone who was really rooting for you.
You know I love your pretty aisles. But you could gold-plate every shelf in the store and it still wouldn't convince me to come back for these croissants. Honestly, remembering the experience has annoyed me all over again, and I'd like to speak to the manager.
They taste stale, like they'd been baked during the Renaissance and kept around for historical purposes. Dry, rubbery, and without even a hint of buttery flavour, they somehow required three years of chewing for nothing in return.
There were no delicate, flaky layers to make the effort worthwhile, either. Just a jaw workout I hadn't signed up for and an aftertaste that gave me plenty of time to reconsider my decisions.
Calling this a croissant feels generous. If I were the president of France, I'd sue for defamation.
At approximately $0.75 each, they were inexpensive, but a low price only counts as good value if I actually wanted a second one. I am still recovering from the first.
Morning ruined rating: 10/10
Price: $4.49
Size: Six full-size croissants, 378 grams total (63 g and approximately $0.75 per croissant).
Bottom line: The croissant section at IGA needs to be cordoned off with "do not enter" tape.
Metro
Small croissants, big expectations at Metro.
Zeinab El Darwich | MTL Blog
Metro and "meh" start with the same letter, and after trying these, I don't think that's a coincidence. Mroissants, if you will.
It's a good thing they come in minis. At least Metro had the decency to keep the disappointment bite-sized, unlike IGA, which apparently needed me to suffer through a full-size commitment.
But to be fair, I did taste some butter. An effort was made. A small one, but we're acknowledging participation at this point.
The texture was passable, so I'll give them that, too. They weren't particularly flaky, though, and they weren't very fluffy either. If you're not on either team, whose team are you on?
And honestly, Metro, I'm going to need you to back up that bougie attitude. You can't carry yourself like you're better than everyone else and then send me home with these.
Still, they did help erase some of the aftertaste left by IGA's croissants, so they get a couple of points for that public service.
At roughly $0.60 per mini croissant, they cost less per piece than IGA's, but you're also getting a much smaller croissant. Gram for gram, Metro was actually more expensive. They tasted better, but "better than IGA" was a very low bar to clear.
Morning ruined rating: 6/10
Price: $5.99
Size: 10 mini croissants, 340 grams total (34 g and approximately $0.60 per croissant).
Bottom line: An improvement, but not a comeback. Not worth it, fam.
Walmart
Walmart’s croissants had a little surprise in store.
Zeinab El Darwich | MTL Blog
At this point, even a hopeless romantic starts losing hope. But Walmart walked in like a beacon of light in the darkness. A slight exaggeration, perhaps, but you weren't there. I'd been through a lot.
These croissants were actually soft. Like a little cloud in your mouth, especially after the jaw workout IGA had put me through. I could take a bite, enjoy it and move on with my life without having to schedule a time for mourning.
The texture still leaned a little towards a loaf of bread, but the buttery flavour actually showed up. It made these feel much closer to a croissant than the previous two attempts, and I was happy to finally feel like someone cared about my morning. Thank you, Walmart. I mean it.
They wouldn't replace a fresh bakery croissant, but at $0.58 each, they don't need to. For a quick, affordable breakfast picked up with my groceries, these were genuinely enjoyable — and the ones I'd buy again.
Morning ruined rating: 2/10
Price: $3.48
Size: Six full-size croissants, 348 grams total (58 g and 0.58 per croissant).
Bottom line: Clearly the winner. Soft, buttery and affordable enough to earn a spot in my shopping cart again.
The verdict
Yes, I'm a cruel critic. But I'm already not a morning person. I don't need breakfast giving me additional reasons to be difficult.
Walmart takes the crown; Metro at least walked towards the finish line and IGA slept through its alarm. Usually, I'd relate, but today I'm the victim.
For flaky layers and that fresh-baked experience, I'd still head to a bakery. But for the convenience and price of a supermarket package, Walmart earned the win. Its croissants were soft, flavourful and enjoyable enough that I'd buy them again.
No Parisian romance, but at least breakfast and I are on speaking terms again.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.