Montreal has a magical Christmas tavern with festive drinks and sparkling decor

It's sure to get you in the holiday spirit. 🎄

If you're ready to get into the holiday spirit, there's a magical spot in Montreal with twinkling lights, festive decor and seasonally themed drinks that you'll definitely want to have on your radar.

Set in Montreal's Mile-End neighbourhood, this Christmas-themed tavern transforms into a holiday wonderland straight out of a Christmas movie.

Tucked away on Boulevard Saint-Laurent, La Taverne de Noël is a festive escape with plenty of Christmas decor and holiday cheer.

Opened on November 4, the tavern transforms the Alfred Café Buvette into a Christmas wonderland brimming with Christmas garlands, twinkling trees, and tons of holiday magic.

Stepping inside is like wandering right into a Christmas postcard, with decorations covering just about every corner.

The atmosphere is designed to bring back the nostalgia of Christmases past, complete with soft lighting and festive music, to make for a cozy little escape from the chilly Montreal streets.

You'll be welcomed into a scene straight out of a holiday movie -- and if you weren't already, you'll definitely feel much more into the Christmas spirit. It's definitely a photogenic spot, so make sure you have some room in your camera roll.

The cafe has become a seasonal favourite in the city thanks to its annual transformation, and it's easy to see why it draws visitors year after year.

Of course, no Christmas tavern would be complete without a menu of seasonal drinks, and this Montreal spot has plenty of ways to toast the holidays.

The menu features a host of festive creations, with cafe selections, cocktails, mocktails and light bites to sip and savour.

Try the Le Cherry Coco, a hot chocolate made with whipped cream, cherry syrup and cherry purée, garnished with a brownie and cherry.

For something a bit stronger, try the Santa Baby, which is made with tequila, triple sec, and raspberry purée, or sip on the Marche de Noel, which features calvados, apple juice, lemon juice, maple syrup, and whipped cream, and is served hot.

For those finding themselves on the naughty list this year, there's Le Grinch, a cocktail made with vodka, mint cream, lemonade, square Rice Krispies, and egg white.

The tavern is also serving a selection of Christmas mocktails, including the Jack Frost, a drink made with non-alcoholic blue curaçao, coconut cream, pineapple juice and lemon juice, and the Nez Rouge, made with cranberry juice, hibiscus tea, lemon juice, maple syrup and whipped cream.

For bites, the tavern has a host of offerings, including sandwiches and small plates, with breads, meats, and cheeses sourced from local Quebec producers.

You can even enjoy all-day breakfast, which includes options like mini pancakes, avocado, cottage cheese and zaatar toast, and soft-boiled eggs served with grilled sourdough bread, Alfred cheese, and confit tomatoes, as well as a range of sides.

La Taverne de Noël is located inside Alfred Café Buvette (formerly Le Petit Dep), at 5125 Boulevard Saint-Laurent. Look for the giant glowing Christmas tree out front (and don't miss the great photo op).

No reservations required, and visitors will be welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis. Keep in mind that from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the tavern will give priority seating to guests coming for dinner.

The holiday tavern is on now until January 10, 2027, so you have plenty of time to enjoy the Christmas magic.

La Taverne de Noël View on Instagram Price: 💸💸💸💸 When: Until January 10, 2027 Cuisine: Cafe/bar Address: 5125 Saint-Laurent Blvd., Montreal, QC Why You Need To Go: Serving up festive cocktails, decadent hot chocolates and offering a decked-out atmosphere sure to get you into the Christmas spirit, this Montreal tavern is the perfect addition to your holiday bucket list. La Taverne de Noël Menu

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.