Montreal's bar scene tends to calm down a bit during the winter months. The terrasses close up, tourist crowds thin out and most people would rather stay home than brave the cold for a night out.

One Saint-Henri bar, though, is trying to give people a reason to embrace Quebec's longest season.

Riverside, known for its vibrant summer patio, is transforming into Hiverside, a winter-themed version of the bar with an outdoor ice bar and a ski-lodge-style lounge indoors. In case you didn't catch it, the name is a play on "hiver," the French word for winter.

Hiverside isn't a new concept. Riverside has set up ice bars on its terrace in past winters, and this year marks its return after three years away. This time, it's partnering with Bacardí and working once again with ice sculptor Julien Doré, known for his work at Quebec City's Hôtel de Glace.

Inside the ice bar

While this year's edition is not fully built yet, according to Riverside, visitors will enter through a light tunnel lined with lanterns, red skis, oversized Christmas ornaments and snow-covered trees, along with a vintage ski lift chair.

The layout of this year's Hiverside bar. Riverside

The ice bar itself sits inside a heated, fully enclosed tent on the terrace. Most of the furniture is carved from ice, including the tables, stools and a large back bar, and the space is lit in shades of pink, purple and blue. Outside, there's also a lounge area set up around a fire pit.

The 2023 edition of the Hiverside ice bar. Riverside

New this year is an indoor space designed to look like a mountain ski lodge, with a large Christmas tree and cozy seating, where people can warm up after spending time in the cold.

The cocktail menu is presented as a vintage Christmas storybook. Drinks include A Cocktail in a Pear-Tree, made with spiced rum, maple, hot cider and chai; a Gingerbread-Espresso Martini; a Cotton Candy Clausmopolitan topped with cotton candy; a Choco-Noël served with a chocolate bomb; and a St-Germain Toddy with chamomile and dried pear.

At the entrance, there's also a Habs-themed hockey shootout game. According to Riverside, guests who score get free entry and a chance to win a prize.

Hiverside

Price: Adults: $25, including a welcome cocktail or mocktail and hand warmers.

Children: $15, including a hot chocolate and hand warmers. Children under 6: Free admission.

When: Opens December 4.

Outdoor Ice Bar:

Thursday & Friday: 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 8 p.m. until late

Indoor Après-Ski Lounge:

Address: 5020 rue Saint-Ambroise, Montreal, QC

Riverside Website





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