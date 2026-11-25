Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada ruffled a few feathers this week with a remark she made while discussing the city's new budget.

In a video interview with Urbania's Quatre95, tied to Montreal's 2027 budget tabled on Tuesday, November 24, the mayor was asked how the city decides how much to increase its revenues. Her answer included a comparison that a lot of people didn't love.

"We go through each of the services to see what we can save," she said (translated from French). "It's like when you do your personal budget. If you know you're going to have less money in a year, you have to make choices. Let's be honest, maybe sometimes we'll eat a little more Kraft Dinner, because we can't afford filet mignon."

For context, the new budget raises property taxes by an average of 9.8%, and residents could see their bills go up by about $515 a year (we broke down how much more you'll pay earlier this week). In her budget speech, the mayor said she takes full responsibility for what she called a difficult decision.

It didn't take long for people to weigh in with comments, memes and plenty of comparisons to Marie Antoinette, France's last queen, to whom the infamous "Let them eat cake" quote is attributed.

After the backlash, Martinez Ferrada, who was elected mayor a little over a year ago, acknowledged in an Instagram story that her comment was "pretty clumsy."

She said she was trying to show that a city, like a household, has to make choices, such as paying for new parks or filling potholes, and that she'd choose the potholes.

An Instagram story from Soraya Martinez Ferrada. @sorayamartinezferrada | Instagram

Still, some were upset that she didn't exactly apologize.

Meanwhile, some locals are taking the joke and running with it. A satirical event called "Soraya Dinner" is planned for Thursday, November 26, at 1 p.m. in front of city hall, and participants are invited to bring a pot, a burner and ingredients to cook their own Kraft Dinner on site.

Montreal's new budget isn't final just yet. It still needs to be adopted by city council, which is scheduled to vote on it at a special meeting on Wednesday, December 16.

Until then, the mayor might want to stick to less cheesy comparisons.