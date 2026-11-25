Soraya Martinez Ferrada's 'Kraft Dinner' budget comment has Montrealers fuming
"She said what?!?"
Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada ruffled a few feathers this week with a remark she made while discussing the city's new budget.
In a video interview with Urbania's Quatre95, tied to Montreal's 2027 budget tabled on Tuesday, November 24, the mayor was asked how the city decides how much to increase its revenues. Her answer included a comparison that a lot of people didn't love.
"We go through each of the services to see what we can save," she said (translated from French). "It's like when you do your personal budget. If you know you're going to have less money in a year, you have to make choices. Let's be honest, maybe sometimes we'll eat a little more Kraft Dinner, because we can't afford filet mignon."
For context, the new budget raises property taxes by an average of 9.8%, and residents could see their bills go up by about $515 a year (we broke down how much more you'll pay earlier this week). In her budget speech, the mayor said she takes full responsibility for what she called a difficult decision.
It didn't take long for people to weigh in with comments, memes and plenty of comparisons to Marie Antoinette, France's last queen, to whom the infamous "Let them eat cake" quote is attributed.
After the backlash, Martinez Ferrada, who was elected mayor a little over a year ago, acknowledged in an Instagram story that her comment was "pretty clumsy."
She said she was trying to show that a city, like a household, has to make choices, such as paying for new parks or filling potholes, and that she'd choose the potholes.
Still, some were upset that she didn't exactly apologize.
Meanwhile, some locals are taking the joke and running with it. A satirical event called "Soraya Dinner" is planned for Thursday, November 26, at 1 p.m. in front of city hall, and participants are invited to bring a pot, a burner and ingredients to cook their own Kraft Dinner on site.
Montreal's new budget isn't final just yet. It still needs to be adopted by city council, which is scheduled to vote on it at a special meeting on Wednesday, December 16.
Until then, the mayor might want to stick to less cheesy comparisons.
Suggested by our algorithm
Similar stories
The latest in News
Quebec's winter forecast is out and it may be milder than normal (with a few surprises)
There might not be too much shovelling in your future.
Montreal's weather could flip from fall to winter in less than 24 hours (with some snow)
Get the ice scrapers ready.
9 snow-related fines Quebec drivers can get this winter (and what each one costs)
Winter driving is inconvenient (and potentially expensive).
Montreal restaurants got hit with heavy MAPAQ fines this past month and one racked up $13K
You may want to read this before booking your next reservation.
A Montreal teen is now one of Canada's most wanted fugitives — Here's the full list
Some offer awards of up to $100K for info leading to arrest.
Hydro-Québec cyber scare: Over 1.5 million Quebecers are asked to change their passwords now
It only takes a minute to check. 🔐
A giant Montreal pothole swallowed an SUV and people can't believe it's real
No, the video isn’t AI. 🕳️
McGill fell out of the top 10 in this global university ranking and U of T is still ahead
It's still one of the best in Canada.
Quebec's winter tire deadline is almost here and having the wrong ones could get you a fine
There's a quick trick to check if your tires are still good.
Canada's best employers for 2027 were named and 11 of the companies are in Montreal
One company's benefit plan covers up to $10K of therapy a year.
A Montreal street you've walked a hundred times just ranked among the coolest on Earth
It's not Sherbrooke or Wellington.
LASSO Montreal's 2027 lineup includes Zach Bryan — and tickets cost more than last year
The first headliners are out, and tickets cost more than last year 🤠
Montreal had over 500 break-ins last month — and one area keeps topping the list
We're on track to have over 6,400 in 2026.
Uber Eats is facing a new class action in Quebec over its service fees — Are you included?
The case also covers Uber One, the subscription that costs $9.99 a month.