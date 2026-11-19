Montreal's Jean-Talon Market is one of those places where you go in for a bag of apples and come out with a cheese, a bouquet and a vague plan for dinner. Apparently, it's also home to one of the best new restaurants in the country.

Air Canada unveiled its 2026 list of Best New Restaurants earlier this week, and 3 Pierres, 1 Feu landed in fourth place. It's one of two Quebec restaurants in the top 10, along with Coquette in Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, which took sixth.

What is 3 Pierres, 1 Feu?

First opened in May of 2025, the restaurant sits somewhere between casual and gourmet, and blends Haitian Afro-Caribbean culinary heritage with Texas barbecue techniques. The name refers to a traditional way of cooking in Haiti and other cultures, where three stones hold up a fire, according to the restaurant's website.

The intimate eatery is run by chef Paul Toussaint, the culinary mind behind Kamúy and Americas BBQ in Time Out Market. Toussaint works with Texas chef Damien Brockway, combining their Haitian, Afro-Caribbean and Texan backgrounds with Quebec produce.

Brockway is the pitmaster behind Distant Relatives in Austin, which earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2024.

The menu centres on meats and sausages smoked in-house, with dishes like jerk chicken, lamb méchoui, and fried plantains.

"Jean-Talon Market has gained something special: a restaurant that feels like a natural extension of the neighbourhood's energy while bringing a welcome dose of Caribbean sunshine to the table," wrote Air Canada contributor Lindsay Brennan. "Come hungry, bring good company, and settle in for a feast."

And while it's obvious that critics enjoy the eats, everyday people seem to as well, with the restaurant currently averaging a 4.6-star Google rating among hundreds of reviews.

Standout dishes among diners include the brisket and oxtail croquettes.

Where is it, and when can you go?

You'll find 3 Pierres, 1 Feu at 7070 Henri-Julien Avenue, inside Jean-Talon Market, near the Henri-Julien Street entrance. Here are the hours listed by the Marchés publics de Montréal:

Sunday to Wednesday: open from noon, last reservation at 8 p.m.

open from noon, last reservation at 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday: open from noon, last reservation at 9 p.m.

Hours can change, so it's worth checking before you go.

How does the list work?

To qualify for the ranking, a restaurant had to open between May 1, 2025 and April 30, 2026. An independent panel of restaurant specialists, working with the DINR app, put together the list of 30 finalists. An anonymous critic then dined at each one as a regular customer to confirm the selection.

Six of the 30 were from Quebec, including four from Montreal. Besides 3 Pierres, 1 Feu, the Montreal finalists were Bistrot Fortune, Hana Korean Steakhouse and Yakitori Hibahihi, none of which made the top 10.

The full top 10

Capelin, St. Catharines, ON Sushi Jun, Calgary, AB Snack Haüs, Winnipeg, MB 3 Pierres, 1 Feu, Montreal, QC Angela Pastificio, Vancouver, BC Coquette, Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, QC Touk, Vancouver, BC LORE, Collingwood, ON Bar Les Incompetents, St. Catharines, ON Bar Eugenie, Toronto, ON

3 Pierres, 1 Feu View on Instagram Price: 💸💸💸 Cuisine: Haitian, Afro-Caribbean, Texas barbecue Address: 7070, av. Henri-Julien, Jean-Talon Market, Montreal, QC Why You Need To Go: For smoked meats and sausages made in-house, a menu that mixes Haitian fire cooking with Texas barbecue, and a spot inside Jean-Talon Market that just ranked fourth on Air Canada's list of Canada's best new restaurants. 3 Pierres, 1 Feu Menu