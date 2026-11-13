13 Montreal restaurants made Canada's top 100 list for 2026, including this viral pasta spot

Montreal's dining scene just got a stamp of approval from the people who actually book the tables.

OpenTable has released its Top 100 Restaurants in Canada for 2026, and 13 Montreal restaurants made the cut, out of 16 across Quebec. The list is based on more than 1.1 million reviews from verified OpenTable diners between September 2025 and August 2026. It also factors in things like the share of five-star reviews, advance bookings and the number of table alerts diners set. It's listed A to Z, rather than ranked, and only includes restaurants on OpenTable.

Some of the city's best-known tables are back, including Joe Beef and its next-door sibling Liverpool House, Chuck Hughes' Garde Manger in Old Montreal, Normand Laprise's Toqué! and the Syrian fine-dining spot Damas in Outremont.

There are some newer names too, like Hoogan & Beaufort, the French-Canadian restaurant at Shops Angus, and Restaurant Beba, an Argentinian-inspired spot in Verdun. Two of the newest, Arthurs Dinette in NDG and Le Grand Comité downtown, only opened this year. And then there's also a Little Italy pasta spot that has been getting a lot of attention.

All 13 Montreal restaurants on the list

Arthurs Dinette: 5700 av. de Monkland

5700 av. de Monkland Bistro Le Cerf-Volant: 8480 rue Hochelaga

8480 rue Hochelaga Damas: 1209 av. Van Horne

1209 av. Van Horne Ferreira Café: 1446 rue Peel

1446 rue Peel Garde Manger: 408 rue Saint-François-Xavier

408 rue Saint-François-Xavier Hoogan & Beaufort: 4095 rue Molson

4095 rue Molson Joe Beef: 2491 rue Notre-Dame O.

2491 rue Notre-Dame O. Le Grand Comité: 1445 rue Bishop

1445 rue Bishop Liverpool House: 2501 rue Notre-Dame O.

2501 rue Notre-Dame O. Montréal Plaza: 6230 rue Saint-Hubert

6230 rue Saint-Hubert Pasta Pooks: 6704 rue Clark

6704 rue Clark Restaurant Beba: 3900 rue Éthel

3900 rue Éthel Restaurant Toqué!: 900 place Jean-Paul-Riopelle

The viral pasta spot

Pasta Pooks, a Little Italy spot known for handmade pasta and hoagies, wasn't on last year's list. Established in 2025, it started as a small pasta counter and was a finalist for Air Canada's Best New Restaurants last year.

The restaurant has built a big social media following, and its cheesesteak even earned a write-up from the Philadelphia Inquirer's food critic.

As for the buzz, the intimate eatery recently served as the location for popstar Charlotte Cardin's birthday dinner.

Pasta Pooks ranked second in Quebec for the most "Notify Me" alerts on OpenTable, which diners set when they can't get a table. Mon Lapin, which isn't on this year's Top 100, ranked first.

How it compares with last year

Last year, 18 Montreal restaurants made the list, and every Quebec spot was in the city. This year there are 13 in Montreal and three elsewhere: jjacques and Le Continental in Québec City, and MacTaverne in Val-David.

Eight Montreal spots are back, and five weren't on last year's list: Arthurs Dinette, Hoogan & Beaufort, Le Grand Comité, Pasta Pooks and Restaurant Beba. Two of those are very new. Arthurs Dinette opened in March, and Le Grand Comité opened at the end of June.

Ten restaurants from last year's list aren't on this one: Gia Vin et Grill, Hélicoptère, Kitano Shokudo, Le Club Chasse et Pêche, Limbo, Maison Boulud, McKiernan Rôtisserie, Mon Lapin, Nora Gray and Tuck Shop. That doesn't mean they got worse. The list only covers OpenTable restaurants that met its review and booking thresholds.

Across Canada, Ontario has 45 spots, Alberta 20, Quebec 16 and British Columbia 14.

You can explore the entire list here.

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