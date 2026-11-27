The world's top 1000 restaurants were ranked and 2 gourmet Montreal spots made the cut
Toronto had more. 🙄
Montreal likes to think of itself as one of the best food cities in North America, and now two of its finest restaurants have some extra global bragging rights to claim.
La Liste recently released its 2027 ranking of the world's top 1,000 restaurants, and two Montreal spots made the cut. Fifteen Canadian restaurants made the list in total, and one from Quebec City landed near the top.
How La Liste works
Unlike rankings based on a single panel of judges, La Liste calls itself a "ranking of rankings." According to its methodology, it compiles evaluations from some 1,850 sources, including guidebooks, newspapers, magazines, critics and bloggers, as well as millions of online guest reviews.
Each source is converted to a common score out of 100 and weighted based on its reliability and expertise. Professional sources make up 90% of a restaurant's final score, while guest reviews account for the other 10%.
This year's list includes restaurants in 74 countries, with 110 new entries.
The Montreal restaurants that made the list
Mon Lapin was Montreal's top-scoring restaurant. The Little Italy wine bar, known for its inventive small plates and an impressive wine list, landed a score of 87.5 out of 100.
Toqué! also made the list, with a score of 75. Chef Normand Laprise's restaurant has been a fixture of Montreal's fine dining scene for more than three decades.
Mon Lapin
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Modern, seasonal small plates and natural wine
Address: 150, rue Saint-Zotique Est, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Little Italy wine bar has become one of the hardest reservations in the city, thanks to a constantly changing menu of shareable plates and a wine list that the staff knows inside and out. Reservations open 30 days in advance and go fast, though some tables are saved for walk-ins.
Toqué!
Price:💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Contemporary Quebec and French cuisine
Address: 900, place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Opened in 1993 by Normand Laprise and Christine Lamarche, Toqué! helped put Quebec's local producers on the fine dining map. Dinner is a seven-course tasting menu, and the lunch menu is a more affordable way to experience one of the city's most iconic restaurants.
It's also recommended by the in the MICHELIN Guide Québec.
Meanwhile, the highest-scoring restaurant in Quebec was Tanière³ in Quebec City, with a score of 96.5. That's the second-highest score in the country.
Set in centuries-old vaulted cellars in Old Quebec, the restaurant serves an elaborate tasting menu that has made it one of the most celebrated dining experiences in the province.
Canada's restaurants on La Liste's top 1,000
Here's every Canadian restaurant on the list, along with its score:
- Pearl Morissette, Lincoln, Ont.: 97
- Tanière³, Quebec City: 96.5
- Alo, Toronto: 96
- Edulis, Toronto: 95.5
- Mon Lapin, Montreal: 87.5
- Langdon Hall Dining Room & Terrace, Cambridge, Ont.: 85
- 20 Victoria, Toronto: 75
- AnnaLena, Vancouver: 75
- Don Alfonso 1890, Toronto: 75
- Hawksworth, Vancouver: 75
- Kissa Tanto, Vancouver: 75
- Published on Main, Vancouver: 75
- Quetzal, Toronto: 75
- St. Lawrence, Vancouver: 75
- Toqué!, Montreal: 75
Toronto led the way with six restaurants, followed by Vancouver with five.
The best restaurants in the world
At the very top of the list, 13 restaurants tied with a near-perfect score of 99.5. They include Le Bernardin in New York, Guy Savoy in Paris, Frantzén in Stockholm and Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl in Basel, Switzerland.
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