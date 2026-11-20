Montreal restaurants got hit with heavy MAPAQ fines this past month and one racked up $13K
You may want to read this before booking your next reservation.
Montreal has no shortage of great places to eat, from neighbourhood spots to fine downtown dining. But behind the scenes, not every kitchen is passing inspection.
Every week, Quebec's Ministère de l’Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l’Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) publishes the fines handed out to businesses that break the province's food safety rules. And over the past month, a handful of Montreal restaurants were hit with some especially hefty ones.
According to records published in the provincial food safety registry, these 17 local restaurants were ordered to pay a combined $71,800, with one restaurant alone racking up $13,300.
The list includes everything from an Italian restaurant on Greene Avenue and a downtown ramen shop to a Tim Hortons and a Second Cup. Some of the most common violations involved premises that weren't free of insects, rodents or their droppings, unclean equipment and food kept at unsafe temperatures. Several businesses were also fined for operating without a valid restaurant permit, which carries steep penalties.
The inspections cited here did not necessarily take place recently. In many cases, several months or more can pass between the date of the infraction and the official publication of the judgment, as the legal process runs its course.
Here's a breakdown of the fines at each restaurant, from the highest total to the lowest, listed by publication date.
Restaurant Vago Italien, 1336 Avenue Greene, Westmount: $13,300
November 9, 2026: $12,000
The restaurant was operating without a valid restaurant permit. The infraction dates back to July 9, 2025, and the judgment was issued November 9, 2026.
November 9, 2026: $1,300
Inspectors found that a heat-sensitive product was not promptly cooled or kept at an internal and ambient temperature of 4°C or below. The infraction also dates back to July 9, 2025, and the judgment was issued November 9, 2026.
Second Cup Galeries d'Anjou, 7999 Boulevard des Galeries-d'Anjou, Montreal: $7,000
October 23, 2026: $5,000
The café was operating without a valid restaurant permit. The infraction dates back to October 27, 2025, and the judgment was issued October 23, 2026.
October 23, 2026: $2,000
People preparing food or cleaning equipment were not wearing a clean hairnet or beard covering that fully covered their hair or beard. The infraction also dates back to October 27, 2025.
La Paan Villa Restaurant, 1250 Rue Crescent, Montreal: $5,500
October 19, 2026: $3,000
The premises were not free of contaminants, pollutants and animals, including insects, rodents and their droppings. The infraction dates back to September 27, 2025, and the judgment was issued October 19, 2026.
October 23, 2026: $2,500
The premises, equipment and utensils used to prepare and serve food were not clean. The infraction dates back to November 6, 2025, and the judgment was issued October 23, 2026.
Pho Kim, 11898 Boulevard Laurentien, Montreal: $5,000
November 16, 2026: $5,000
The restaurant was operating without a valid restaurant permit. The infraction dates back to October 27, 2025, and the judgment was issued November 16, 2026.
Café Dépôt, 620 Avenue Atwater, Montreal: $5,000
November 9, 2026: $5,000
The café within Atwater metro was operating without a valid restaurant permit. The infraction dates back to February 11, 2025, and the judgment was issued November 9, 2026.
La Croissanterie Figaro, 5200 Rue Hutchison, Montreal: $5,000
October 23, 2026: $5,000
The restaurant was operating without a valid restaurant permit. The infraction dates back to September 15, 2025, and the judgment was issued October 23, 2026.
According to MAPAQ, the operator who ran the restaurant at the time of the infraction has since ceased operations.
Patiala Shahi, 1713 Avenue Dollard, Montreal: $4,800
October 23, 2026: $3,000
The premises were not free of contaminants, pollutants and animals, including insects, rodents and their droppings. The infraction dates back to September 29, 2025, and the judgment was issued October 23, 2026.
October 23, 2026: $1,800
The premises, equipment and utensils used to prepare and serve food were not clean. This infraction also dates back to September 29, 2025.
Sushi Momo (Komomo), 16 Avenue des Pins Est, Montreal: $4,000
October 19, 2026: $2,500
The premises were not free of contaminants, pollutants and animals, including insects, rodents and their droppings. The infraction dates back to October 3, 2025, and the judgment was issued October 19, 2026.
October 19, 2026: $1,500
The premises, equipment and utensils used to prepare and serve food were not clean. This infraction also dates back to October 3, 2025.
Punjab Canteen, 695 Rue de Liège Ouest, Montreal: $3,500
October 23, 2026: $3,500
Inspectors found that a heat-sensitive product was not promptly cooled or kept at an internal and ambient temperature of 4°C or below. The infraction dates back to October 23, 2025, and the judgment was issued October 23, 2026.
According to MAPAQ, the operator who ran the restaurant at the time of the infraction has since ceased operations.
Tim Hortons, 3131 Boulevard de la Côte-Vertu, Montreal: $3,000
November 9, 2026: $3,000
The premises were not free of contaminants, pollutants and animals, including insects, rodents and their droppings. The infraction dates back to April 22, 2025, and the judgment was issued November 9, 2026.
Ginkgo Café & Bar, 308 Rue Sainte-Catherine Est, Montreal: $2,800
October 23, 2026: $2,800
The premises were not free of contaminants, pollutants and animals, including insects, rodents and their droppings. The infraction dates back to July 23, 2025, and the judgment was issued October 23, 2026.
Dak Hing BBQ, 4705 Avenue Van Horne, Montreal: $2,500
November 10, 2026: $2,500
A perishable product sold or served hot was not kept at an internal temperature of at least 60°C. The infraction dates back to March 19, 2026, and the judgment was issued November 10, 2026.
Basha Restaurant, 7234A Rue Hutchison, Montreal: $2,500
October 26, 2026: $2,500
The premises were not free of contaminants, pollutants and animals, including insects, rodents and their droppings. The infraction dates back to November 6, 2025, and the judgment was issued October 26, 2026.
Tsukuyomi Ramen (Bishop), 1242 Rue Bishop, Montreal: $2,400
November 10, 2026: $2,400
The premises, equipment and utensils used to prepare and serve food were not clean. The infraction dates back to March 16, 2026, and the judgment was issued November 10, 2026.
Plentea, 377 Rue Sainte-Catherine Ouest, Montreal: $2,000
October 26, 2026: $2,000
The premises were not free of contaminants, pollutants and animals, including insects, rodents and their droppings. The infraction dates back to November 20, 2025, and the judgment was issued October 26, 2026.
Rex Pizza, 4811 Rue Wellington, Montreal: $2,000
October 26, 2026: $2,000
The premises were not free of contaminants, pollutants and animals, including insects, rodents and their droppings. The infraction dates back to September 15, 2025, and the judgment was issued October 26, 2026.
Pizza Lion, 1655 Avenue Dollard, Montreal: $1,500
October 23, 2026: $1,500
The premises, equipment and utensils used to prepare and serve food were not clean. The infraction dates back to October 6, 2025, and the judgment was issued October 23, 2026.
MAPAQ fines are issued by the courts and published in the provincial food safety registry. The violations listed do not necessarily reflect the current conditions at these establishments.
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