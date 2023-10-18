A Massive Montreal Warehouse Sale This Month Will Have Lingerie Deals Starting At $4
Where budget meets boutique. 👙🛍️
When the thrifty meet the flirty in Montreal's garment district, you know it's that time again. The Blush warehouse sale is back, making sure the city's fashion-forward don't need to fork over a month's rent for quality lingerie.
This October, the price of undergarments starts at $4.That's less than your daily latté, but the boost from these will undoubtedly last longer. The sale spans sizes that cater to most bodies, from XS to XXL, and bras ranging from 32B to 38DD. The selection includes loungewear, swimwear, and more, at discounts of up to 85%.
With no brick-and-mortar stores, the Blush warehouse sale is an opportunity for fans to see, touch, and try items. There will be fitting rooms on-site. You can also rely on the guidance of style experts who understand the fine line between snug and squeeze. They're trained to help customers navigate the vast inventory, ensuring every visitor finds their perfect fit.
Blush hosts the sale twice a year. Montreal-rooted and family-owned, the brand champions self-love, body positivity, and a sense of community through their designs. Known for its diversity in style, Blush carries everything from lacy designs to sleek basics.
Mesh garter belts usually go for $28, while lilac lace thongs are $24. Underwire corset-style bras, a blend of comfort and style, come in at $58. The designs are cheeky, but never over-the-top, with flowery mesh cover-ups at $35. Their swim range includes bikinis and one-piece suits. And for cozy nights in, satin PJs are available in various forms: shorts, pants, and even rompers.
With the sale underway, those prices are just a starting point. Shoppers can expect deeper cuts, making it the ideal time to upgrade the wardrobe without draining the wallet.
Blush Warehouse Sale
When: October 19 to 22
Where: 225, rue Chabanel Ouest, Suite 900