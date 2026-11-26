Watch your step, Montreal: Freezing rain could make Friday a slippery mess
A special weather statement has been issued.
After a mild, mostly snow-free November, Montreal's weather is about to get a little messier.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the island of Montreal, warning that freezing rain is possible on Friday morning in parts of southern Quebec.
According to the federal weather agency, roads and sidewalks could become particularly slippery. An official freezing rain warning could also be issued for some areas if forecasters become more confident it'll happen.
When to expect it
The weather should stay calm for most of Thursday, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 5 C.
Things change overnight. Environment Canada is calling for freezing rain or rain to begin around midnight, with a low of 1 C. Northeast winds will pick up to 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h.
The risk of freezing rain continues early Friday morning before it turns to rain, with a high of 3 C. That means the morning commute could be the trickiest part of the day, whether you're driving, biking or walking to the metro.
A soggy weekend ahead
Once the freezing rain moves out, the rest of the forecast looks wet but mild:
- Friday night: Rain, with a low of 2 C
- Saturday: Showers, with a high of 5 C, then rain or snow overnight
- Sunday: Cloudy, with a high of 7 C, and showers overnight
- Monday: Periods of rain, with a high of 6 C
Colder air finally arrives on Monday night, with a low of -6 C. Tuesday will be sunny but chilly, with a high of -1 C, and Wednesday brings a 30% chance of flurries.
That cold snap lines up with December 1, which is also the deadline to have winter tires on your car in Quebec.
Environment Canada recommends keeping an eye on alerts and forecasts as Friday approaches.
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