Montreal's weather could flip from fall to winter in less than 24 hours (with some snow)
Get the ice scrapers ready.
We're nearly at the end of November, but you wouldn't have known it from the weather we got this past weekend. With temperatures that felt more like early October, plenty of people at Montreal's Santa Claus Parade were watching Santa roll by in T-shirts instead of winter coats.
Enjoy the memory, because that's about to change fast.
According to MétéoMédia, a blast of cold air is moving into the city starting Monday night, and it could be followed by a fairly strong system later in the week that may bring snow, rain or a mix of both.
From 12°C to below freezing
Monday afternoon will be the last mild one for a while, with a high of 12°C. By Tuesday morning, temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.
According to The Weather Network's weekly forecast, Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny but cold, with highs of just 2°C. Overnight lows could dip to -6°C, and with the wind, it'll feel closer to -11°C at times. So it might be time to dig out the heavier coat and gloves.
MétéoMédia notes that even Montreal's usual heat island effect won't do much to keep things mild this week.
Snow, rain or both
Things get messier on Thursday.
The Weather Network is calling for light snow in Montreal on Thursday evening, though less than a centimetre is expected. Overnight, it's expected to turn into mixed precipitation, then switch to rain on Friday, with around 5 mm possible in the morning.
According to MétéoMédia, the system will bring plenty of moisture, but with temperatures hovering around zero, it's still too early to say exactly what form the precipitation will take. Some areas could see rain while others nearby get snow or a mix of both. Freezing rain is also possible on Friday and Saturday in some parts of the province, including the Eastern Townships, the Quebec City area and the Lower St. Lawrence.
Either way, MétéoMédia warns that road conditions could become tricky from Thursday through Saturday.
The weekend is looking grey and damp in Montreal, with showers and highs between 3°C and 6°C.
More snow could be on the way next week
If you're hoping for some real accumulation, you might have to wait a little longer. The Weather Network's forecast shows mixed precipitation on Tuesday, December 1, turning to light snow overnight, with 1 to 3 cm possible.
That's also the day Quebec's winter tire deadline kicks in. As MétéoMédia put it, this week is really the last call for anyone who still hasn't made the switch.
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