There might not be too much shovelling in your future.

Christmas is a few weeks away, and most people in Montreal and southern Quebec have yet to shovel a driveway or pull their winter boots out of the closet.

According to a new weather forecast, they might not have to for a while.

The Weather Network released its 2026-27 winter forecast on Wednesday, and it gave Quebec a nickname that sums up the season pretty well: "the all-or-nothing winter."

A milder winter than usual

The big driver this season is a powerful El Niño, which tends to bring warmer-than-normal winters to Canada.

For the first time in The Weather Network's history of winter forecasts, every region of the country is expected to finish the season warmer than normal. That includes Quebec.

But as the forecast points out, this is still Canada. Warmer than normal doesn't mean winter is cancelled, and there will still be cold snaps along the way.

Fewer snowstorms, but bigger ones

An active storm track across the southern U.S. means some systems may pass just south of Quebec, which could mean fewer of the routine storms that drop 10 centimetres or more of snow at a time.

But The Weather Network warns not to get too comfortable. If a blast of Arctic air arrives at the same time as a moisture-heavy storm, Quebec could see heavy snow, and the forecast doesn't rule out "a blockbuster or two."

Snowfall could also vary a lot from one part of the province to another, depending on where storms track and where the line between rain and snow ends up.

Rain and freezing rain could be the bigger problem

Ironically, some of this winter's biggest hazards in Quebec could come from rain.

During mild spells, a moisture-laden storm could bring heavy rain to southern Quebec, with as much as 60 to 100 millimetres possible locally in an exceptional setup. Mixed precipitation and freezing rain are also on the table, depending on how warm and cold air line up during each storm.

And even when snow does fall, keeping it around could be a challenge. Frequent thaws and rain could wash away the snowpack between storms, which isn't great news for skiers, snowmobilers, outdoor rinks or anyone hoping for a white Christmas.

That's a different picture from the Old Farmer's Almanac, which is calling for a white Christmas in southern Quebec this year, with snowy periods through the holidays in its December forecast. We'll find out soon enough who got it right.

When winter could hit hardest

The Weather Network says December could offer a window for some snow, though it has "serious concerns" about whether it'll last through the holidays and beyond.

February looks like the best chance for colder weather, though the forecast stresses that winter could make shorter comebacks at several points throughout the season.

There's also a wild card. In November, the stratospheric polar vortex went through what The Weather Network calls an "unprecedented early reversal," which could make it easier for bursts of Arctic air to push south this winter.

So while the overall season is expected to be mild, it could be a bumpy ride.





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