A Major Gem & Crystal Warehouse Sale Will Rock Montreal This June
Discounts deeper than a fossil dig! 💎
Summer in Montreal is about to get a seismic upgrade. The Gneiss Guy crystal warehouse, known for earth-shaking deals, is cracking open its stockpile for "the biggest crystal sale in Canada." The Lasalle-based event, packed with geological goodies, will take place from June 10 to 18.
Offering an impressive array of gems, minerals and fossils, the sale is the perfect opportunity for those looking to add a touch of natural elegance to their home décor.
"We are usually only open for businesses, but our warehouse sale is open to the public twice a year," shared the Gneiss Guy team. That means you can skip the middleman and score stone skulls, crystal incense burners and other rock-based items for up to 60% off.
The appeal of rock and gem collecting is as layered as the specimens often found in shoppers' collections. Beyond their aesthetic beauty, many seek solace in metaphysical properties attributed to the earthly treasures, while others appreciate the thrill of hunting for that perfect piece.
The event is free to attend, but reservations are required in advance to secure a spot.
Gneiss Guy Warehouse Sale Montreal
When: June 10 to 18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 9715, rue Clement, Lasalle