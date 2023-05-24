A Massive Warehouse Sale For Crystals, Fossils & More Is Coming To Montreal This June
Prices will start as low as $4.
The creatively-named crystals and sundry seller Gneiss Guy is hosting a huge Montreal warehouse sale, where you can buy all manner of rocky objects at up to 60 percent discounts. It's a public sale, but you do need to reserve a slot in advance at the Gneiss Guy website. It will take place in June.
At the warehouse, you'll find geodes, minerals and even fossils for sale, as well as crystal skulls and delicate slices of mica. Whether you're a die-hard crystal truther or just a casual fan of pretty rocks, you may be able to find something to appeal to your sensibilities. Gneiss Guy, as a wholesale provider, sells to plenty of smaller crystal stores, meaning you can get straight to the source at this sale and pay a lower price than you might at a secondary reseller.
The sale is taking place from June 10 to June 18, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. You'll need to register for a two-hour time slot, during which you'll be able to shop for rocks to your heart's content.
Gneiss Guy warehouse sale
When: June 10 to 18, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 9715, rue Clement, Lasalle QC H8R 1T7
Register for a two-hour time slot at the Gneiss Guy website here.