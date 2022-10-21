Montreal's Christmas Pop-Up Bar Will Return Next Month — Here's The Info Yule Need
Get ready to be merry with some Mariah Carey. 🎄
The end of the spooky season is nearly here and there are already some festive signs that Montreal is getting ready for a freezing yet Christmassy holiday period. How do we know? Well, in addition to the return of the beloved trio of Christmas markets featuring a massive raclette party and some unprecedented shows, our city is getting a magical Christmas pop-up bar in November!
Back in July, the official Miracle pop-up Instagram page announced an international ninth season of its esteemed holiday-themed bar for Christmas lovers across North America and beyond.
From November 21, the popular pop-up tropical bar is returning to many major cities in the U.S., Canada and Europe, and we now know for sure that Montreal is one of them!
When contacting Miracle Montreal on Facebook Messenger, an automatic reply confirms that "the magic of Miracle" will be back on our island from November 26 to December 26.
We don't have additional information about the operating hours just yet, but we know that the Christmassy event will take place at 132 Bar Vintage in Ahunstic. You read that right: it's the same location where you'll currently find the ephemeral Black Lagoon Halloween-themed bar.
Once again this year you can expect tasty themed cocktails in a highly Christmassy atmosphere. You'll be able to sip on your drink while listening to a holiday soundtrack, and like last year, there will most likely be plenty of cheesy yet festive decorations that will make for some pretty rad Instagram pics.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.