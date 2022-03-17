Trending Topics

This Montreal Pop-Up Sale Has Up To 80% Off On Designer Clothes, Shoes & Accessories

Get deals on Balenciaga, Off-White, Versace and more.
Courtesy of Couture Pop-Ups

Spring is almost in bloom, which calls for seasonal cleaning and a wardrobe refresh. Get ready to say farewell to that bulky parka and hello to lighter pieces, colourful threads and maybe even a little glamour.

And don't worry, switching up your outfit rotation doesn't have to result in breaking the bank.

Couture Pop-Ups is hosting a "Meet Me In Montreal" sale, where you can snag designer goods for a steal. The event is being held March 18 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and March 19-20 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Le Mount Stephen hotel.

For the first time ever, Montrealers can get their hands on a trendy selection of designer accessories, clothing, handbags and shoes.

You can expect to shop brands ranging from Bottega Veneta and Christian Dior to Off-White and Givenchy at 30-80% off. Now's your chance to scoop up that Burberry sweater or Gucci handbag you've been eyeing.

Courtesy of Couture Pop-Ups

The highly anticipated Couture Pop-Ups sale will be just as popular as the ones that came before it. So, you'll probably want to show up early to score your favourite pieces and snatch your size — because when you snooze, you lose.

Why not make a day of it? Bring your crew, grab some coffee and shop 'til you drop. After that, you can strut the streets in chic pieces by Christian Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana, Celine, Prada and Valentino, just to name a few.

Heads-up: there'll be paid parking available on site, and masks will be mandatory. If you arrive with jackets or bulky clothing, you’ll be required to coat check. Any oversized items or bags will need to be stored securely in the venue's free lockers.

Sign up online to receive updates and details about all things Meet Me In Montreal (and other sales that might pop up this year).

Meet Me In Montreal Pop-Up Designer Sale

Courtesy of Couture Pop-Ups

Where: Le Mount Stephen, 1440, rue Drummond, Montreal, QC

When: March 18 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and March 19-20 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Details: Shop top designer labels like Tom Ford, Maison Margiela, Balmain and more at 30-80% off. Add some luxury to your closet for a fraction of the price.

To learn more about the Meet Me In Montreal designer sale, check out Couture Pop-Ups' website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

