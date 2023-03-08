la belle province

This Popular Downtown Montreal Late-Night Food Joint Has Closed

You'll have to head elsewhere for your post-party poutine.

A poutine, drink and hot dogs. Right: Belle Pro downtown.

@restolabelleprovince | Instagram, Google Maps

Downtown Montreal has already lost a number of iconic businesses this year, from a famed student bar to a historic music store. Now, it seems a popular late-night food joint has joined the ranks.

The Belle Pro at the corner of St-Laurent and Sainte-Catherine has shut its doors, meaning you'll have to look elsewhere for your post-party poutine fix.

The greasy spoon, located a few steps from Place des Arts and half a dozen music venues, was known for its affordable eats, including $2 steamies, $4 hamburgers and $7 smoked meat sandwiches.

"My go-to place for smoked meat and a Chicago dog when I get in late to Montreal. Not fancy but tastes great," wrote one reviewer.

"I recommend a five-day MUTEK poutine diet to keep you upright after all those danced-away calories," wrote another.

Many Montrealers will have their own memories of the spot. But following the onset of the pandemic, fewer customers were spotted inside the casse-croûte. Now the restaurant windows are papered over, while the space is undergoing renovations.

It remains to be seen whether the 'À Louer' sign that has been posted on the corner of the restaurant building for over a decade will finally have its desired effect.

Sofia Misenheimer
