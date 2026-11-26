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4 charming restaurants in Old Montreal that are perfect for an intimate holiday feast
From live music to Japanese cuisine, there's something for every kind of gathering.
There's something special about Old Montreal during the holidays. Between the historic streets and cozy restaurants, it's a charming setting for a festive dinner with colleagues, friends or family.
If you're looking for somewhere to celebrate this December, these four restaurants from Corner Collection are worth considering.
With different cuisines and atmospheres to choose from — plus group dining options available at all four locations — there's a little something for every kind of holiday gathering.
Mama C
Address: 100, rue St-Paul O., Montreal, QC
At Mama C, the holidays take on a Mediterranean feel. Contemporary Greek cuisine meets sophisticated interiors, warm earthy tones and the generous spirit of Greek hospitality.
For groups of 10 or more, there are four menus to choose from, with dishes ranging from spanakopita salad to charred octopus. It's an inviting option for a holiday dinner that feels more relaxed and personal.
Modavie
Address: 1, rue St-Paul O., Montreal, QC
An Old Montreal institution since 1997, Modavie brings together the timeless charm of a French bistro and the energy of live music.
With live performances every evening, the restaurant pairs bistro classics with a warm and lively atmosphere. Its softly lit, two-storey dining space sets the scene for a memorable evening over dishes like duck confit and lamb.
Brasserie 701
Address: 701, Côte de la Place-d'Armes, Montreal, QC
If your ideal holiday dinner in Montreal overflows with Parisian charm, Brasserie 701 is right up your alley.
Set within a historic Old Montreal building, the restaurant takes inspiration from the grand brasseries of Paris, pairing traditional French cuisine with a modern flair. Its elegant surroundings are a great fit for a festive dinner that feels a little more refined.
Kyo Bar Japonais
Address: 711, Côte de la Place-d'Armes, Montreal, QC
Located within Hôtel Place d'Armes, Kyo Bar Japonais has a vibrant, warm and intimate atmosphere inspired by the spirit of Japanese izakayas.
Its menu features shareable dishes like sushi and yakitori, alongside a selection of sake, offering a nice change of pace from a more traditional holiday dinner.
For those looking to celebrate the holidays a little differently, Lovebird offers an intimate and sophisticated setting where creative cocktails, live music and a touch of romance come together.
Available for full private buyouts, this stylish cocktail bar is an ideal spot for an exclusive holiday celebration, from festive cocktail receptions with colleagues to memorable evenings with friends. Think expertly crafted drinks, an inviting atmosphere and an entire space to call your own.
Whether you're leaning towards French classics, Mediterranean flavours or Japanese cuisine, there are plenty of different ways to bring people together in Old Montreal.
And when the restaurant and menu are taken care of, there's more time to enjoy what the holidays are all about — sharing a good meal with good company.
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