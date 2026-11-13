I live near Quebec City — Here are 8 places I'd actually recommend to friends from Montreal
A local guide to Quebec City — beyond the Château Frontenac. 🍁
If friends from Montreal asked me about things to do in Quebec City, I wouldn't stop at the Château Frontenac and Old Quebec. I'd want them to see where the city feels less like a postcard and more like somewhere people actually live.
Of all the day trips from Montreal, Quebec City is the one I'd turn into a weekend getaway. Think neighbourhood cafés, riverside paths and nearby waterfall adventures, all without leaving the province.
I live near Quebec City, and these eight places would top my list. Some are famous; others are surprisingly easy to miss.
Promenade Samuel-De Champlain: for a waterfront afternoon
Price: Free admission. The promenade has free outdoor parking, though some facilities, including the swimming basin, close outside the summer season.
Address: 2795, boul. Champlain, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: Montreal has the Lachine Canal, but Quebec City's waterfront deserves some love too. Stretching 6.8 kilometres along the St. Lawrence River, Promenade Samuel-De Champlain offers scenic walking paths, gardens and plenty of spots to sit back and watch the boats go by. It's a great place to escape the crowds and enjoy some of Quebec City's best river views.
In summer, Station de la Plage adds a sandy beach area and an outdoor swimming basin. But even outside beach season, the waterfront views and scenic walking trails make this a worthwhile stop. Bring comfortable shoes if you want to explore more than one section of the promenade.
3e Avenue in Limoilou: for the Montreal neighbourhood feeling
Price: Free to explore; what you spend depends on your coffee, meal or shopping stops.
Address: 3e Avenue, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: If your ideal Montreal Saturday involves finding a café, browsing independent shops and wandering without a plan, put Quebec City's Limoilou neighbourhood on your list. Its 3e Avenue is lined with bakeries, restaurants, independent shops and the kind of residential streets that make a neighbourhood feel lived-in.
The brick buildings and exterior staircases might remind Montrealers of home, but the atmosphere is different. I'd make this a slow morning rather than a quick photo stop. Grab a coffee, explore a few side streets and see what catches your attention.
Parc du Bois-de-Coulonge: for a break from the crowds
Price: Free admission. Parking is free in evenings and on weekends, but costs extra on weekdays during the day.
Address: 1215, Grande Allée O., Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: Not every stop in Quebec City needs a lineup or a crowded viewpoint. Parc du Bois-de-Coulonge, tucked away in the Sillery neighbourhood, offers sprawling lawns, beautiful gardens, wooded walking paths and a glimpse into the area's history.
This isn't an attraction that demands a schedule or a ticket, and that's part of its charm. Bring a snack, take a leisurely stroll and enjoy a quieter, greener side of Quebec City. Think of it as the perfect place to spend a relaxed afternoon, a little like Montreal's Mount Royal Park.
Parc de la Chute-Montmorency: for a view worth paying for
Price: For Quebec residents aged 18 and older, admission is $5.21 from November 2 to March 31, 2027, and $6.95 during the 2026 main season, before taxes. The cable car is $14.95 extra per adult, before taxes. Admission is free for residents of the greater Quebec City metropolitan area with proof of residency.
Address: 5300, boul. Sainte-Anne, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: Yes, Montmorency Falls is one of Quebec City's most famous attractions, but I'd still include it on your itinerary. The sheer scale of the waterfall is hard to appreciate until you're standing in front of its impressive 83-metre drop. It's actually higher than Niagara Falls, and you can take in the views from several lookout points or the suspension bridge above the falls.
The cable car is optional, but the breathtaking views are the main draw. If you're exploring Quebec City by car, it's also an easy stop to pair with a visit to nearby Île d'Orléans.
Île d'Orléans: for the drive and the food stops
Price: No general admission fee to visit the island. Purchases and individual attractions cost extra.
Address: 490, côte du Pont, Saint-Pierre-de-l'Île-d'Orléans, QC
Why You Need To Go: A visit to Île d'Orléans is less about checking off a single landmark and more about enjoying the journey. Just outside Quebec City, this picturesque island is dotted with charming villages, roadside farm stands and local food producers that make it feel worlds away from the city.
I'd recommend it to Montreal friends who love escaping to the countryside for a day of sampling local products and enjoying scenic drives. During berry season, the island's famous strawberries are a major draw, but you'll find plenty of local shops and producers worth visiting throughout the year, depending on what's open.
Having a car makes exploring much easier, and I'd recommend setting aside a few hours to enjoy the island without rushing.
Rue Saint-Joseph Est: for food and an evening out
Price: Free to explore; restaurant and bar prices vary.
Address: rue Saint-Joseph Est, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: If someone told me Quebec City was all cobblestone streets and souvenir shops, I'd point them toward Saint-Roch. This lively neighbourhood offers a more contemporary side of the city, with Rue Saint-Joseph Est lined with trendy restaurants, cafés, bars and independent shops.
Montrealers who love neighbourhoods like the Plateau or Griffintown will recognize the appeal. It's the kind of place where you can build an evening around a good meal, then wander the streets to see what else catches your eye.
Personally, I'd pick an evening exploring Saint-Roch over squeezing another tourist attraction into an already packed sightseeing day. Just be sure to check restaurant hours or book ahead if you have somewhere specific in mind.
Parc national de la Jacques-Cartier: for a proper outdoor escape
Price: $10.30 per adult for daily park admission, taxes included. Equipment rentals cost extra. Purchase your access online before visiting.
Address: 103, ch. du Parc-National, Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, QC
Why You Need To Go: If your friends prefer mountains to museums, this is where I'd send them. Located just north of Quebec City, Parc national de la Jacques-Cartier is known for its dramatic, steep-sided valley, lush forests and winding river. The scenery feels worlds away from downtown Quebec City, making it almost like a second getaway within the same weekend.
The park offers hiking trails for different skill levels, along with seasonal activities like canoeing and kayaking. I'd recommend setting aside at least half a day to explore, checking trail conditions before you go and packing snacks and extra layers.
If you're visiting in late fall or winter, keep in mind that road and trail access can change, and not all summer activities will be available.
The Quebec-Lévis ferry: for the skyline without the splurge
Price: $4.25 each way for passengers aged 16 to 64, or $8.50 round trip, under the rates effective April 1. Fares are tax-exempt.
Address: 10, rue des Traversiers, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: One of the easiest ways to see Quebec City from a whole new perspective is to leave it for just 12 minutes. The ferry from Quebec City to Lévis takes you across the St. Lawrence River, offering spectacular views of Château Frontenac, Old Quebec and Upper Town that you simply can't appreciate in quite the same way from the streets below.
It's everyday transportation with an extraordinary view, and a surprisingly scenic way to explore the area. Hop aboard as a pedestrian, spend some time wandering around Quai Paquet on the Lévis waterfront and catch the ferry back.
Just be sure to check the schedule beforehand, especially if you're hoping to time your crossing with sunset!
How I'd turn these into a weekend
Of course, you don't need to squeeze all eight of these spots into one trip to experience some of the best things Quebec City has to offer.
If you're sticking to the city, I'd recommend spending some time exploring Limoilou and Saint-Roch, taking a stroll along Promenade Samuel-De Champlain and hopping on the ferry to Lévis for those postcard-worthy skyline views.
If you have a car and an extra day to spare, Montmorency Falls and Île d'Orléans make a great combination. Or, if you're craving a little more nature and adventure, head to Jacques-Cartier National Park for a scenic escape.
Quebec City's famous landmarks are absolutely worth seeing, but there's so much more to this charming city than Château Frontenac and the cobblestone streets of Old Quebec.
Sometimes, the best way to experience a place is to venture beyond the usual tourist stops, slow down and see what you discover along the way.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.